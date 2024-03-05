TikTok, YouTube, and WhatsApp: a number of popular services have also been down

The Downdetector service records outages of the world's most popular services - Twitter, YouTube, Gmail, WhatsApp, TikTok. This was reported by UNN.

Details

The first reports of problems with social networks came from Facebook and Instagram users. people could not log in to their accounts or update their pages.

The majority of global services are now reported to be down, including: Twitter, YouTube, Gmail, WhatsApp, TikTok.

Addendum

