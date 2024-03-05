$41.340.03
TikTok, YouTube, and WhatsApp: a number of popular services have also been down

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24894 views

Serious global outages were reported for many popular services such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, Gmail, WhatsApp, and TikTok, as users were unable to log in or update their pages.

TikTok, YouTube, and WhatsApp: a number of popular services have also been down

The Downdetector service records outages of the world's most popular services - Twitter, YouTube, Gmail, WhatsApp, TikTok. This was reported by UNN

Details

The first reports of problems with social networks came from Facebook and Instagram users. people could not  log in to their accounts or update their pages. 

The majority of global services are now reported to be down, including:  Twitter, YouTube, Gmail, WhatsApp, TikTok. 

Addendum

Earlier, UNN reported that users cannot log in to Facebook, Instagram and Messenger, as social networks have suffered a global failure.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the WorldTechnologies
TikTok
Twitter
YouTube
Facebook
Instagram
