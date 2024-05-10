TikTok may be banned in Turkey, said Huseyin Yayman, chairman of the parliament's digital media commission, Hurriyet reports, according to UNN.

Details

There is very serious criticism, especially regarding content sharing on this platform. <...> TikTok has been banned in America. We are against bans, but in Turkey it will end up with bans. Because, unfortunately, there is a relationship here in which we will never be able to succeed with words, advice, or requests He said.

According to him, the commission is in favor of freedom of speech and against censorship, but it is also necessary to maintain public order. Yayman emphasized the need to protect children and young people, they should "grow up with a healthier psyche.

