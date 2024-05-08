ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 83254 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107774 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150594 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154596 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250775 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174232 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165480 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148352 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226130 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113070 views

TikTok sues over US law on sale of messenger

TikTok sues over US law on sale of messenger

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 106218 views

TikTok and ByteDance have sued the US government to block a law that could potentially ban TikTok in the country, claiming it violates the First Amendment to the Constitution and unfairly singles out the platform.

TikTok and its Chinese parent company ByteDance have filed a lawsuit in a US federal court to block a law that would potentially ban TikTok in the United States. Reuters writes about it, UNN reports .

Details

The company argues that the bill "does not clearly describe TikTok as a threat to national security". The lawsuit claims that the law violates the US Constitution, in particular the First Amendment to protect freedom of speech. Therefore, the companies are asked to prohibit US Attorney General Merrick Garland from enforcing the law.

Congress has taken the unprecedented step of clearly singling out and banning TikTok: a live online forum used by 170 million Americans to create, share and watch videos online. For the first time in history, Congress has passed a law that places a permanent nationwide ban on the only broadcast platform with a name and prohibits every American from participating in a unique online community of more than 1 billion people worldwide

ByteDance's lawsuit says.

The law, signed by U.S. President Joe Biden on April 24, gives ByteDance until January 19 to sell TikTok to a Western company, otherwise it will be banned throughout the United States.

The lawsuit states: "the sale is simply not possible: not commercially, not technologically, not legally. There is no doubt that the law will force a ban by January 19, 2025, silencing 170 million Americans who use the platform to communicate in ways that cannot be replicated elsewhere.

American lawmakers are concerned that China could access or spy on Americans using TikTok, so the law was passed by an overwhelming majority in Congress. Meanwhile, the social network denies that it has ever transferred user data from the United States.

TikTok ban in the EU "not excluded" - von der Leyen30.04.24, 09:45 • 23785 views

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsTechnologiesNews from social networks
tiktokTikTok
united-states-congressUnited States Congress
reutersReuters
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
chinaChina
united-statesUnited States

Contact us about advertising