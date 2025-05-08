General Staff on the situation at the front: 154 combat clashes, 55 attacks in the Pokrovsk direction

Since the beginning of the day, 154 combat clashes have taken place at the front. In the Pokrovsky direction, the invading units tried to break through the defense 55 times, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff summary.

Russian invaders launched one missile and 15 air strikes, using one missile and 25 CABs. In addition, the Russians used 830 kamikaze drones to attack and carried out 2,685 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements. - the summary reads.

In the Kharkiv direction, our troops repelled four enemy attacks in the area of Vovchansk during the day.

In the Kupyansk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled four assaults in the areas of Synkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Nova Kruglyakivka and in the direction of Novoosinovoye. One battle is still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, during the day, Russian invaders attacked Ukrainian positions 21 times near the settlements of Nadia, Novoegorivka, Ridkodub, Hrekivka, Novomykhailivka, Kolodyazi, Zelena Dolyna and Torske. One battle is still ongoing.

Ukrainian defenders repelled five enemy assault actions in the areas of Bilohorivka and Fedorivka in the Siversky direction.

In the Kramatorsk direction, six combat clashes have been recorded in the areas of Chasovoy Yar and Kurdyumivka, three of which are still ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, the Russians attacked the positions of the Defense Forces seven times. The occupiers concentrated their main efforts near Krymske and Toretsk.

Since the beginning of this day, in the Pokrovsky direction, the invading units have tried 55 times to break through our defense near the settlements of Oleksandropil, Yelyzavetivka, Hrodivka, Myrolyubivka, Dachenske, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novooleksandrivka, Kotlyarivka, Preobrazhenka and Andriivka. Five combat clashes are still ongoing.

Today in this direction, according to preliminary estimates, Ukrainian soldiers neutralized 407 occupiers, 225 of them irrevocably; destroyed four cars, 19 motorcycles, a satellite communication terminal and a UAV antenna; also damaged a tank and five enemy motorcycles.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attacked 25 times near Rozliv, Novosilka, Novopol, Privilne and Burlatske. Twenty-four attacks have already been repelled, one combat clash is ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled three enemy assaults in the area of Stepovoy and Shcherbaky.

In the Dnieper direction, the enemy made five unsuccessful attempts to advance.

In the Kursk direction, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 16 attacks by Russian invaders during the day, and two more combat clashes are incomplete. In addition, the enemy launched 8 air strikes using 11 guided bombs, and also carried out 245 artillery shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including three from multiple launch rocket systems.

The situation in other directions has not undergone significant changes, the General Staff summarized.

Enemy losses: 1200 occupiers and 50 artillery systems were eliminated in a day