General Staff on the situation at the front: 154 combat clashes, 55 attacks in the Pokrovsk direction

Zelenskyy Holds Phone Call with Trump
07:03 PM • 10893 views

Zelenskyy Holds Phone Call with Trump

05:55 PM • 24774 views

The First American Pontiff: What is Known About Pope Leo XIV

Exclusive
May 8, 01:38 PM • 72787 views

Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded

May 8, 01:00 PM • 126740 views

UN: April was the month with the highest number of civilian casualties in Ukraine since September 2024

Exclusive
May 8, 12:19 PM • 99260 views

"Such recommendations have not been received": the Ministry of Education and Science commented on information about the transition of some Ukrainian universities to distance learning

May 8, 12:11 PM • 104358 views

The head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk, received the title of Hero of Ukraine

May 8, 11:49 AM • 158821 views

A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine

May 8, 11:18 AM • 107806 views

The Verkhovna Rada ratified the agreement between Ukraine and the United States on critical minerals.

May 8, 10:52 AM • 123069 views

From 3 hours to almost 3 years: unusual stories of Vatican conclaves

Exclusive
May 8, 08:51 AM • 43144 views

Ukrainian companies can produce up to 10 million UAVs per year: conditions named

G7 ambassadors supported the draft law on ARMA reform, but Duma ignores international signals and promotes an alternative

May 8, 12:41 PM • 104801 views

A man shot people near Kyiv: there are dead, a special operation is underway to detain the shooter

May 8, 01:30 PM • 27627 views

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

May 8, 01:49 PM • 84791 views

In Sumy region, a woman was detained while trying to sell a baby for $30,000

03:11 PM • 13430 views

A new Pope has been elected at the Vatican: white smoke over the Sistine Chapel

04:12 PM • 61925 views
5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

May 8, 01:49 PM • 85212 views

G7 ambassadors supported the draft law on ARMA reform, but Duma ignores international signals and promotes an alternative

May 8, 12:41 PM • 105222 views

A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine

May 8, 11:49 AM • 158821 views

From 3 hours to almost 3 years: unusual stories of Vatican conclaves

May 8, 10:52 AM • 123069 views

Transfer of property complexes of the State Property Fund: promises of billions, reality - debts and liquidations

May 8, 07:43 AM • 205406 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Pope Francis

Friedrich Merz

Ursula von der Leyen

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Vatican City

Kharkiv

GTA VI: New Trailer Breaks Viewing Records, Soundtrack Soars in Charts

May 8, 09:29 AM • 123802 views

Timothée Chalamet made his red carpet debut with Kylie Jenner at the film awards in Italy

May 8, 08:37 AM • 137437 views

Firefighters rescued a puppy during a fire in Dnipropetrovsk region

May 7, 01:49 PM • 74176 views

GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

May 6, 01:46 PM • 103585 views

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

May 6, 09:05 AM • 151871 views
Tesla Cybertruck

Telegram

Grand Theft Auto

B61 nuclear bomb

155 mm SpGH Zuzana

General Staff on the situation at the front: 154 combat clashes, 55 attacks in the Pokrovsk direction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1966 views

Since the beginning of the day, 154 combat clashes have been recorded at the front, the most – 55 – in the Pokrovsk direction. The enemy launched missile and air strikes, involving kamikaze drones.

General Staff on the situation at the front: 154 combat clashes, 55 attacks in the Pokrovsk direction

Since the beginning of the day, 154 combat clashes have taken place at the front. In the Pokrovsky direction, the invading units tried to break through the defense 55 times, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff summary.

Russian invaders launched one missile and 15 air strikes, using one missile and 25 CABs. In addition, the Russians used 830 kamikaze drones to attack and carried out 2,685 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements.

 - the summary reads.

In the Kharkiv direction, our troops repelled four enemy attacks in the area of Vovchansk during the day.

In the Kupyansk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled four assaults in the areas of Synkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Nova Kruglyakivka and in the direction of Novoosinovoye. One battle is still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, during the day, Russian invaders attacked Ukrainian positions 21 times near the settlements of Nadia, Novoegorivka, Ridkodub, Hrekivka, Novomykhailivka, Kolodyazi, Zelena Dolyna and Torske. One battle is still ongoing.

Ukrainian defenders repelled five enemy assault actions in the areas of Bilohorivka and Fedorivka in the Siversky direction.

In the Kramatorsk direction, six combat clashes have been recorded in the areas of Chasovoy Yar and Kurdyumivka, three of which are still ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, the Russians attacked the positions of the Defense Forces seven times. The occupiers concentrated their main efforts near Krymske and Toretsk.

Since the beginning of this day, in the Pokrovsky direction, the invading units have tried 55 times to break through our defense near the settlements of Oleksandropil, Yelyzavetivka, Hrodivka, Myrolyubivka, Dachenske, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novooleksandrivka, Kotlyarivka, Preobrazhenka and Andriivka. Five combat clashes are still ongoing.

Today in this direction, according to preliminary estimates, Ukrainian soldiers neutralized 407 occupiers, 225 of them irrevocably; destroyed four cars, 19 motorcycles, a satellite communication terminal and a UAV antenna; also damaged a tank and five enemy motorcycles.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attacked 25 times near Rozliv, Novosilka, Novopol, Privilne and Burlatske. Twenty-four attacks have already been repelled, one combat clash is ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled three enemy assaults in the area of Stepovoy and Shcherbaky.

In the Dnieper direction, the enemy made five unsuccessful attempts to advance.

In the Kursk direction, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 16 attacks by Russian invaders during the day, and two more combat clashes are incomplete. In addition, the enemy launched 8 air strikes using 11 guided bombs, and also carried out 245 artillery shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including three from multiple launch rocket systems.

The situation in other directions has not undergone significant changes, the General Staff summarized.

Enemy losses: 1200 occupiers and 50 artillery systems were eliminated in a day08.05.25, 08:03 • 4286 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
Ukraine
