Enemy losses: 1200 occupiers and 50 artillery systems were eliminated in a day

$41.450.15
46.960.22
ukenru
May 8: Day of Remembrance and Reconciliation
03:10 AM • 10499 views

May 8: Day of Remembrance and Reconciliation

May 7, 07:04 PM • 24941 views

Black smoke in the Vatican: cardinals did not elect the Pope on the first try

May 7, 06:29 PM • 40891 views

Mineral agreement: details of how and what MPs will vote for have become known

Exclusive
May 7, 03:37 PM • 40621 views

Court decision is not a decree: how ARMA delays the execution of resolutions

Exclusive
May 7, 03:25 PM • 55779 views

Committee work: How much do the heads and heads of secretariats of VR committees earn and how have their salaries changed?

Exclusive
May 7, 02:38 PM • 47589 views

"Only Patriot systems can effectively shoot down ballistics": expert explained how air defense works and what Ukraine needs

Exclusive
May 7, 02:35 PM • 51614 views

A PrivatBank terminal exploded in Kyiv: miraculously, there were no casualties - video

Exclusive
May 7, 01:29 PM • 44857 views

Granola, muesli, flakes: a nutritionist explained whether dry breakfasts can be healthy

Exclusive
May 7, 01:20 PM • 41473 views

At what stage is the introduction of electronic payment in minibuses in Kyiv - the answer of the Kyiv City State Administration

Exclusive
May 7, 10:29 AM • 103966 views

Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+8°
2.9m/s
58%
749 mm
Popular news

Putin's "ceasefire" has begun: Russia struck at the front-line areas of Ukraine - military observer Myroshnikov

May 7, 09:38 PM • 11646 views

Russian drone strike on Chernobyl: damage worth tens of millions of euros, repairs could take years - The Guardian

May 7, 11:58 PM • 7540 views

Ax attack at the University of Warsaw: there is a dead and wounded

01:26 AM • 12035 views

Putin refused Kadyrov's resignation from the post of head of Chechnya - ISW

02:39 AM • 10228 views

North Korea launches ballistic missiles towards the Sea of Japan: details

03:03 AM • 13815 views
Publications

Mineral agreement: details of how and what MPs will vote for have become known

May 7, 06:29 PM • 40891 views

Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes
Exclusive

May 7, 10:29 AM • 103966 views

India's strikes on Pakistan: how the world community reacts to the conflict

May 7, 10:06 AM • 107315 views

Deficit of coaches, war and children leaving abroad: Ministry of Youth and Sports on threats to big sports
Exclusive

May 7, 09:50 AM • 100328 views

They set records and increase yields: the story of the agricultural institute that made it into the Book of Records
Exclusive

May 7, 09:39 AM • 91202 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Yurii Ihnat

Robert Fico

Xi Jinping

Donald Trump

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Germany

Poland

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Firefighters rescued a puppy during a fire in Dnipropetrovsk region

May 7, 01:49 PM • 34222 views

GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

May 6, 01:46 PM • 65989 views

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

May 6, 09:05 AM • 115734 views

Met Gala 2025: celebrities impressed with their looks, Rihanna announced her third pregnancy

May 6, 05:59 AM • 111663 views

Netflix released a teaser for the final season of "Squid Game": release date

May 6, 05:16 AM • 122311 views
Actual

MIM-104 Patriot

Shahed-136

9K720 Iskander

Starlink

SpaceX Starship

Enemy losses: 1200 occupiers and 50 artillery systems were eliminated in a day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1050 views

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on May 7, Russian troops lost 1,200 soldiers and 50 artillery systems. Also destroyed were 2 tanks, 10 combat armored vehicles and other equipment.

Enemy losses: 1200 occupiers and 50 artillery systems were eliminated in a day

In the past 24 hours, on May 7, Russian troops lost 1,200 soldiers and 50 artillery systems in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 08.05.25 are approximately:

  • personnel ‒ 961970 (+1200) persons eliminated
    • tanks ‒ 10782 (+2)
      • armored combat vehicles ‒ 22429 (+10)
        • artillery systems ‒ 27552 (+50)
          • MLRS ‒ 1379 (+1)
            • air defense equipment ‒ 1156 (+1)
              • aircraft ‒ 372 (0)
                • helicopters ‒ 335 (0)
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 35407 (+141)
                    • cruise missiles ‒ 3197 (0)
                      • ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
                        • submarines ‒ 1 (0)
                          • vehicles and tankers ‒ 47604 (+120)
                            • special equipment ‒ 3875 (+2)

                              Data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              GUR warriors destroyed an enemy combat aircraft with a Magura naval drone , this is the first time in the world that a combat aircraft has been destroyed by a naval drone.

                              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                              War
                              General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
                              Ukraine
                              Brent
                              $61.64
                              Bitcoin
                              $98,754.20
                              S&P 500
                              $5,625.70
                              Tesla
                              $275.69
                              Газ TTF
                              $34.53
                              Золото
                              $3,360.84
                              Ethereum
                              $1,896.80