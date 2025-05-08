Enemy losses: 1200 occupiers and 50 artillery systems were eliminated in a day

In the past 24 hours, on May 7, Russian troops lost 1,200 soldiers and 50 artillery systems in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 08.05.25 are approximately:

personnel ‒ 961970 (+1200) persons eliminated

tanks ‒ 10782 (+2)

armored combat vehicles ‒ 22429 (+10)

artillery systems ‒ 27552 (+50)

MLRS ‒ 1379 (+1)

air defense equipment ‒ 1156 (+1)

aircraft ‒ 372 (0)

helicopters ‒ 335 (0)

UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 35407 (+141)

cruise missiles ‒ 3197 (0)

ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)

submarines ‒ 1 (0)

vehicles and tankers ‒ 47604 (+120)

special equipment ‒ 3875 (+2)

Data is being updated.

Recall

GUR warriors destroyed an enemy combat aircraft with a Magura naval drone , this is the first time in the world that a combat aircraft has been destroyed by a naval drone.