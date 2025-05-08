Enemy losses: 1200 occupiers and 50 artillery systems were eliminated in a day
According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on May 7, Russian troops lost 1,200 soldiers and 50 artillery systems. Also destroyed were 2 tanks, 10 combat armored vehicles and other equipment.
Details
It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 08.05.25 are approximately:
- personnel ‒ 961970 (+1200) persons eliminated
- tanks ‒ 10782 (+2)
- armored combat vehicles ‒ 22429 (+10)
- artillery systems ‒ 27552 (+50)
- MLRS ‒ 1379 (+1)
- air defense equipment ‒ 1156 (+1)
- aircraft ‒ 372 (0)
- helicopters ‒ 335 (0)
- UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 35407 (+141)
- cruise missiles ‒ 3197 (0)
- ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
- submarines ‒ 1 (0)
- vehicles and tankers ‒ 47604 (+120)
- special equipment ‒ 3875 (+2)
Data is being updated.
GUR warriors destroyed an enemy combat aircraft with a Magura naval drone , this is the first time in the world that a combat aircraft has been destroyed by a naval drone.