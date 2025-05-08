Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico arrived in Moscow to participate in the events for May 9, UNN reports with reference to Russian media.

Also, according to reports, Fico was presented with a copy of the "Pravda" newspaper dated May 10, 1945 in Slovak at the government terminal of the "Vnukovo" airport.

Due to the ban of a number of countries, Fico's flight route to Moscow was changed: the Prime Minister reached the capital of the Russian Federation through the airspace of Hungary, Romania, over the Black Sea and through Georgia.

Let us remind you

The authorities of Latvia and Lithuania forbade the flight in their airspace of the plane of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on the way to Russia, which he is going to visit in connection with the celebration of the 80th anniversary of the victory in the "Great Patriotic War".

Following Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania did not allow Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico to fly over their territory to Moscow.