Thunderstorms, hail, and squally winds: dangerous weather to cover seven regions

$41.820.01
48.800.09
ukenru
In Mykolaiv, a man was beaten by TCC employees: SBI opened proceedings
Exclusive
09:44 AM • 10201 views
In Mykolaiv, a man was beaten by TCC employees: SBI opened proceedings
09:05 AM • 21808 views
Meeting of Patriot-owning countries to coordinate aid to Ukraine expected next week - media
Exclusive
07:08 AM • 40317 views
Cabinet reshuffle: today there will be a faction meeting, Svyrydenko will present ministerial candidates
July 16, 03:38 AM • 56088 views
Trump said the first Patriot missiles are already being shipped to allies
July 15, 07:40 PM • 146859 views
Folklorist, professor, and new language ombudsperson: what is known about Olena Ivanovska
Exclusive
July 15, 12:51 PM • 202953 views
The aviation industry holds the sky: Ukraine can become a technological outpost or lose another strategic sphere
July 15, 10:57 AM • 223115 views
How much will studying abroad cost Ukrainians: top 10 foreign universities
July 15, 10:52 AM • 106489 views
Parliament approved the extension of mobilization - MP
July 15, 10:23 AM • 127842 views
2.5 million for bribery accused: Ukrainians fund comfort of MP Kuzminykh
Exclusive
July 15, 07:14 AM • 76188 views
Increased pressure from Trump will not affect Putin's plans - political scientist
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+29°
2.7m/s
42%
745mm
Popular news
Trump administration ordered to stop deployment of 2,000 National Guardsmen after protestsJuly 16, 01:28 AM • 24576 views
Chief Rabbi of Ukraine presented Kellogg with a gift for TrumpJuly 16, 01:41 AM • 69120 views
US and European countries set deadline for new nuclear deal with Iran: details06:00 AM • 37244 views
"Nosferatu" stars return: Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Lily-Rose Depp may reunite in new film07:38 AM • 42628 views
In Mykolaiv, a man was beaten by people in military uniform: the case is being investigated by the SBI
Exclusive
08:23 AM • 22629 views
Publications
Folklorist, professor, and new language ombudsperson: what is known about Olena IvanovskaJuly 15, 07:40 PM • 146859 views
Defence City is on the home stretch to voting: who will become a resident of the new model of support for the defense-industrial complex?July 15, 06:14 PM • 89129 views
Over five months without a solution: marketing agreements are still banned, and the market awaits clear rulesJuly 15, 04:31 PM • 92755 views
The aviation industry holds the sky: Ukraine can become a technological outpost or lose another strategic sphere
Exclusive
July 15, 12:51 PM • 202953 views
How much will studying abroad cost Ukrainians: top 10 foreign universitiesJuly 15, 10:57 AM • 223116 views
Actual people
Denis Shmyhal
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Vinnytsia Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Krypto, the canine hero from "Superman," inspires many film viewers to get their own super-dog09:55 AM • 11566 views
"Nosferatu" stars return: Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Lily-Rose Depp may reunite in new film07:38 AM • 42695 views
Trump appropriated the original Club World Cup trophy, while Chelsea will receive a replicaJuly 15, 02:33 PM • 48869 views
Azealia Banks accused Conor McGregor of sexual harassment and published intimate photos of the fighterJuly 15, 01:05 PM • 67025 views
Unreleased Beyoncé music stolen from car during Cowboy Carter tourJuly 15, 08:20 AM • 96243 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
The Guardian
Fox News
The New York Times
Shahed-136

Thunderstorms, hail, and squally winds: dangerous weather to cover seven regions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1540 views

Thunderstorms, localized hail, and strong wind gusts are expected in Chernivtsi, Khmelnytskyi, Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Kyiv, Cherkasy, and Odesa regions. The first level of danger has been declared, which may complicate the operation of enterprises and traffic.

Thunderstorms, hail, and squally winds: dangerous weather to cover seven regions

In the coming hours and until the end of the day, thunderstorms, locally hail and strong wind gusts are expected in Chernivtsi, Khmelnytskyi, Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Kyiv, Cherkasy and Odesa regions. Forecasters have declared the first level of danger. This is reported by UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Ukraine will be covered by a thunderstorm! In Chernivtsi, Khmelnytskyi, Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Kyiv, Cherkasy and Odesa regions, forecasters of the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center predict thunderstorms, locally hail and squalls of 15-20 m/s in the next three hours, lasting until the end of the day.

- the post says.

Rescuers add that "Level I danger has been declared", i.e. - yellow.

Weather conditions can lead to complications in the work of energy, construction, utility companies and traffic. Be careful

- the State Emergency Service warns.

Heatwave victims in Spain sharply increased amid record temperatures16.07.25, 09:41 • 2666 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

Weather and environment
Chernivtsi Oblast
Khmelnytskyi Oblast
Vinnytsia Oblast
Zhytomyr Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Cherkasy Oblast
Odesa Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Spain
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9