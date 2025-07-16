Thunderstorms, hail, and squally winds: dangerous weather to cover seven regions
Kyiv • UNN
Thunderstorms, localized hail, and strong wind gusts are expected in Chernivtsi, Khmelnytskyi, Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Kyiv, Cherkasy, and Odesa regions. The first level of danger has been declared, which may complicate the operation of enterprises and traffic.
Rescuers add that "Level I danger has been declared", i.e. - yellow.
Weather conditions can lead to complications in the work of energy, construction, utility companies and traffic. Be careful
