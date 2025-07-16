Thunderstorms, hail, and squally winds: dangerous weather to cover seven regions

In the coming hours and until the end of the day, thunderstorms, locally hail and strong wind gusts are expected in Chernivtsi, Khmelnytskyi, Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Kyiv, Cherkasy and Odesa regions. Forecasters have declared the first level of danger. This is reported by UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Ukraine will be covered by a thunderstorm! In Chernivtsi, Khmelnytskyi, Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Kyiv, Cherkasy and Odesa regions, forecasters of the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center predict thunderstorms, locally hail and squalls of 15-20 m/s in the next three hours, lasting until the end of the day. - the post says.

Rescuers add that "Level I danger has been declared", i.e. - yellow.

Weather conditions can lead to complications in the work of energy, construction, utility companies and traffic. Be careful - the State Emergency Service warns.

