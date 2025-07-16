Heatwave victims in Spain sharply increased amid record temperatures

$41.820.01
48.800.09
ukenru
Cabinet reshuffle: today there will be a faction meeting, Svyrydenko will present ministerial candidates
Exclusive
07:08 AM • 7408 views
Cabinet reshuffle: today there will be a faction meeting, Svyrydenko will present ministerial candidates
03:38 AM • 21171 views
Trump said the first Patriot missiles are already being shipped to allies
July 15, 07:40 PM • 82828 views
Folklorist, professor, and new language ombudsperson: what is known about Olena Ivanovska
Exclusive
July 15, 12:51 PM • 148179 views
The aviation industry holds the sky: Ukraine can become a technological outpost or lose another strategic sphere
July 15, 10:57 AM • 176968 views
How much will studying abroad cost Ukrainians: top 10 foreign universities
July 15, 10:52 AM • 98576 views
Parliament approved the extension of mobilization - MP
July 15, 10:23 AM • 123698 views
2.5 million for bribery accused: Ukrainians fund comfort of MP Kuzminykh
Exclusive
July 15, 07:14 AM • 75178 views
Increased pressure from Trump will not affect Putin's plans - political scientist
July 15, 06:35 AM • 117463 views
Personnel reshuffles: MP revealed possible composition of the new Cabinet of Ministers
July 14, 06:23 PM • 77706 views
"Colossal experience will definitely be useful": Zelenskyy hinted at Shmyhal's appointment as Minister of Defense
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
1m/s
59%
746mm
Popular news
New package of sanctions against Russia gains momentum in US Congress - Lindsey GrahamJuly 15, 10:16 PM • 33068 views
Larry Ellison became the second richest person in the world, surpassing ZuckerbergJuly 15, 10:53 PM • 37330 views
Occupiers transfer weapons seized from Ukrainians to their army's needs - CNSJuly 15, 11:05 PM • 24351 views
US Senator Graham warns Putin against making a mistake, citing the Iranian precedentJuly 15, 11:49 PM • 79144 views
Chief Rabbi of Ukraine presented Kellogg with a gift for TrumpJuly 16, 01:41 AM • 36801 views
Publications
Folklorist, professor, and new language ombudsperson: what is known about Olena IvanovskaJuly 15, 07:40 PM • 82823 views
Defence City is on the home stretch to voting: who will become a resident of the new model of support for the defense-industrial complex?July 15, 06:14 PM • 56422 views
Over five months without a solution: marketing agreements are still banned, and the market awaits clear rulesJuly 15, 04:31 PM • 60733 views
The aviation industry holds the sky: Ukraine can become a technological outpost or lose another strategic sphere
Exclusive
July 15, 12:51 PM • 148177 views
How much will studying abroad cost Ukrainians: top 10 foreign universitiesJuly 15, 10:57 AM • 176964 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Oleh Syniehubov
Joe Biden
Keith Kellogg
Lindsey Graham
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Kryvyi Rih
Vinnytsia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Nosferatu" stars return: Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Lily-Rose Depp may reunite in new film07:38 AM • 1248 views
Trump appropriated the original Club World Cup trophy, while Chelsea will receive a replicaJuly 15, 02:33 PM • 32891 views
Azealia Banks accused Conor McGregor of sexual harassment and published intimate photos of the fighterJuly 15, 01:05 PM • 52386 views
Unreleased Beyoncé music stolen from car during Cowboy Carter tourJuly 15, 08:20 AM • 82982 views
New "Superman" surpasses "Man of Steel" in box office, despite criticism from MAGA supportersJuly 14, 11:18 AM • 87166 views
Actual
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
Fox News
The New York Times
9K720 Iskander

Heatwave victims in Spain sharply increased amid record temperatures

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1424 views

In Spain, from mid-May to mid-July, about 1180 people died due to an anomalous heatwave, which is ten times more than last year. This June was the hottest month in the country's history, and over 95% of those who died were over 65 years old.

Heatwave victims in Spain sharply increased amid record temperatures

Extreme heat in Spain this year turned out to be ten times deadlier than last year. From mid-May to mid-July, about 1180 people died in the country due to abnormal heat, compared to 114 in 2024, according to the Spanish Ministry of Health, writes UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

Spanish authorities have issued a total of 76 "red" warnings for extreme heat in the last two months, whereas there were no such warnings during the same period in 2024.

According to the meteorological agency Aemet, this June was the hottest in Spain's history: the average temperature was 23.6°C, which is 3.5°C higher than the average historical value from 1991 to 2020.

According to the government, over 95% of those who died this summer were over 65 years old, and almost two-thirds of them were women. The highest mortality rate was recorded in the northern regions of Galicia, La Rioja, Asturias, and Cantabria, where historically moderate temperatures were observed in summer, making them more vulnerable to extreme heat.

According to the research center Instituto de Salud Carlos III, the heat-related mortality rate in Spain is significantly higher than the mortality rate from heatstrokes reported by regional authorities in the country. According to the government, 10 such cases have been registered in the last two months. Many experts argue that the number of heat-related deaths is underestimated, as it is difficult to confirm that individual deaths are heat-related.

Wildfires in Greece lead to evacuations amid heatwave's return to Europe10.07.25, 11:37 • 1758 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldWeather and environment
Bloomberg L.P.
Spain
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9