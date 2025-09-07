Thunderstorms are expected: what will the weather be like in Ukraine today

$41.350.00
48.130.00
ukenru
01:43 AM • 12217 views
Night attack on Kyiv: child among dead, 18 more people injured (photo)
September 6, 07:15 PM • 20983 views
Provisions on strengthening punishment for military personnel for disobedience will be excluded from the bill - Ministry of Defense
Exclusive
September 6, 12:37 PM • 40557 views
MP Khrystenko, suspected of treason, detained and arrested
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 62683 views
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
September 6, 06:10 AM • 57398 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhoto
September 5, 04:47 PM • 45472 views
New heating season: Svyrydenko reported on the readiness of infrastructure
September 5, 04:35 PM • 50949 views
Svyrydenko named the first figures of the 2026 Budget project and the main priority
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM • 63557 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
September 5, 12:12 PM • 35854 views
“It will definitely not be in units, but in thousands”: Zelenskyy on the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine
Exclusive
September 5, 08:58 AM • 43320 views
Weapons leakage, particularly grenades, from frontline areas: National Police explain how they combat this
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
1m/s
78%
756mm
Popular news
A thousand times "yes": blogger Kvitkova is marrying Dynamo footballer BrazhkoPhotoVideoSeptember 6, 06:22 PM • 11862 views
The number of injured in Zaporizhzhia has risen to four PhotoSeptember 6, 06:48 PM • 6316 views
In Kyiv's Sviatoshynskyi district, cars are burning in a parking lot due to a Russian attack - KMVA12:36 AM • 13560 views
Woman died in Kyiv shelter during night attack02:43 AM • 7178 views
Russia massively attacked Kyiv region with drones: there is a victim, damaged houses, horses died03:40 AM • 6650 views
Publications
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 62687 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhotoSeptember 6, 06:10 AM • 57403 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM • 63558 views
Whose interests does the State Aviation Service protect, and why is the figure of Oleksandr Bilchuk, who headed it, not so unambiguous?PhotoSeptember 5, 12:22 PM • 43842 views
Competition in the pharmacy market: why Ukrainians get more than foreignersSeptember 5, 07:47 AM • 66826 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Ivan Fedorov
Xi Jinping
Actual places
Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia
United States
White House
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
A thousand times "yes": blogger Kvitkova is marrying Dynamo footballer BrazhkoPhotoVideoSeptember 6, 06:22 PM • 11937 views
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"September 4, 10:35 AM • 45695 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 99173 views
"Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley became the father of twin boysPhotoSeptember 4, 07:43 AM • 43428 views
Blogger-millionaire and daughter of tech giant owners Becky Bloom got marriedPhotoSeptember 3, 07:15 PM • 47606 views
Actual
Fake news
E-6 Mercury
Detonator
Ammunition
Eiffel Tower

Thunderstorms are expected: what will the weather be like in Ukraine today

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6 views

Forecasters predict variable cloudiness without precipitation throughout Ukraine, except for Zakarpattia, where short-term rain and thunderstorms are possible. Daytime temperatures will be 21-26°, up to 29° in the south.

Thunderstorms are expected: what will the weather be like in Ukraine today

On Sunday, September 7, forecasters in Ukraine predict variable cloudiness, without precipitation. Short-term rain and thunderstorms are possible only in places in Zakarpattia. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

Today, according to forecasters, there will be no precipitation, only in Zakarpattia during the day, short-term rain and thunderstorms in places. In the morning, fog in places in Prykarpattia and Zakarpattia.

Daytime temperature 21-26°, in the south of the country up to 29°.

In Kyiv region and in the capital, variable cloudiness, no precipitation is expected. Wind is north-easterly, 3-8 m/s. Temperature in the region during the day 21-26°; in Kyiv during the day 22-24°.

Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign06.09.25, 12:49 • 62698 views

Vita Zelenetska

Weather and environment
Ukrhydrometcenter
Rains in Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
Zakarpattia Oblast
Carpathian region
Ukraine
Kyiv