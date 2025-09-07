Thunderstorms are expected: what will the weather be like in Ukraine today

On Sunday, September 7, forecasters in Ukraine predict variable cloudiness, without precipitation. Short-term rain and thunderstorms are possible only in places in Zakarpattia. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

Today, according to forecasters, there will be no precipitation, only in Zakarpattia during the day, short-term rain and thunderstorms in places. In the morning, fog in places in Prykarpattia and Zakarpattia.

Daytime temperature 21-26°, in the south of the country up to 29°.

In Kyiv region and in the capital, variable cloudiness, no precipitation is expected. Wind is north-easterly, 3-8 m/s. Temperature in the region during the day 21-26°; in Kyiv during the day 22-24°.

Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign