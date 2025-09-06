Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign

On Sunday, September 7, the world will be covered by a powerful lunar eclipse in the sign of Pisces, which will symbolize the end of the old and the beginning of a new stage. This period can be fateful, as it is capable of bringing hidden processes to the surface, sharpening emotions, and influencing events not only on a personal but also on a global scale. What awaits us during the eclipse period - professional astrologer Ksenia Bazylenko told UNN readers specifically.

What the eclipse period brings with it

Eclipse periods have always been considered fateful. This is a time when events that change our lives, and sometimes the entire course of history, come to the surface. An eclipse indicates the end of the old and the beginning of the new. It can reveal the hidden, force us to review the past, and lay the foundation for the coming months.

What this eclipse will be like

On Sunday, September 7, at 21:12 Kyiv time, a total lunar eclipse will occur in the sign of Pisces.

Pisces is the last sign of the zodiac circle, and therefore an eclipse here symbolizes the completion of stages, summing up, and reaching a new level.

A lunar eclipse always affects the psyche, subconscious, and ancestral connections. It reveals our fears, secret experiences, ancestral programs, and makes the subconscious manifest.

Pisces is a sign of secrets, spirituality, and depths. Therefore, we can see:

exposure of the hidden, including secret political processes;

strengthening of spiritual quests, interest in astrology, tarot, mystical practices;

rise of religious themes, appearance of new movements and sects, but also pressure on esotericism from official structures.

How to properly spend the eclipse

Before the eclipse, it is worth getting rid of the unnecessary - both in space and in oneself.

do a general cleaning, get rid of old things;

write problems on paper and burn it, symbolically letting go of the old;

take a shower, cleanse physically and energetically;

refuse alcohol and negative content so as not to harm the psyche;

spend time in prayer, meditation, silence.

After the eclipse, it is good to establish new habits that will shape our lives for half a year. Because our habits create character, and character is destiny.

What the eclipse will affect at the moment of its occurrence

In the days around September 7, the main focus will be on human emotions and psyche:

vulnerability of children, elderly people, people with a delicate psyche;

increased anxiety, restless sleep, emotional breakdowns;

risks in medical procedures — it is better to postpone planned operations.

The square of Mars with Jupiter in the eclipse horoscope will add special tension. This means:

strained relations between leaders of great powers;

probability of complications in military events and exacerbations in conflicts;

atmosphere of confrontation and struggle at the global level.

What the eclipse will affect over the next six months

Analysis of the eclipse horoscope shows its long-term effect:

Special services and secret structures: increased control, surveillance, behind-the-scenes agreements that will become apparent only over time.

Epidemics: possible increase in diseases, including COVID-19, new waves of infection spread.

Natural disasters: earthquakes, floods, problems with the water element, chemical accidents.

Migration: review of immigration laws, closing or opening borders, fight against illegal migrants.

Religion and spirituality: appearance of new movements, increased interest in spiritual practices, but also restrictions or prohibitions from official structures.

Global transformation: retrograde planets form a Sail configuration (Pluto, Uranus, Saturn, Neptune). This symbolizes a fundamental reformatting of the world that will take place secretly, and its consequences will become obvious only at the end of next year.

What negative things can the eclipse bring?

The eclipse can bring emotional crises, exacerbation of mental disorders; catastrophes related to water and land; spread of epidemics; pressure and control from authorities and special services; increased tension in world politics and military sphere.

What positive things can the eclipse bring?

At the same time, positive things can be spiritual discoveries, revelations through dreams, intuition; increased mercy, charity, care for neighbors; an opportunity to get rid of bad habits and start a new life cycle; deep harmony of the inner world, fullness and faith; gradual but inevitable formation of new world structures.

Conclusion

The lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces is a moment of great purification and, at the same time, the beginning of global transformations.

It makes us emotionally vulnerable, but it is in this vulnerability that the chance for spiritual growth is hidden.

Meet it calmly, cleanse your life of unnecessary things, take care of harmony, and establish new habits. After all, this period will determine not only the next six months, but also the coming years.

How the lunar eclipse on September 7 will affect all Zodiac signs

Aries

For you, this eclipse will be a program of rethinking. Over the next few months, you will depend on your inner state. Now is the time to pay attention to mental and spiritual development, complete complex processes, and put an end to old difficulties. Emigration topics are possible: changing residence, obtaining documents, returning to your homeland. Secret enemies or hidden circumstances may also appear, but you will also be able to discover your inner resources.

Taurus

It is important for you to learn to open up to new things. The psyche needs flexibility, and then you will be able to attract new ideas, projects, and technologies. This is especially successful for those who work in IT or in the field of trade. In the next six months, new friends, like-minded people, partners may come into your life, and old ones will leave. Teamwork and community support will be the basis of your success.

Gemini

The eclipse will inspire you to raise your social level. This can manifest as career growth, a change of activity, or new business opportunities. You will be full of energy to assert yourself, to become more significant to others. Your intuition and inspiration will tell you the right path, especially in matters of self-employment or entrepreneurship.

Cancer

For you, this eclipse will bring a strong desire for travel and self-discovery. In the next six months, long journeys, business trips, or even living in several countries at once are possible. For stability, it is important to update knowledge: studying, teaching, courses will bring benefits and new acquaintances. Relationships with foreigners can be successful, and legal issues will be resolved more easily.

Leo

You will feel a strong emotional surge when avoiding difficult questions becomes impossible. Finances will come to the fore: debts, loans, insurance or passive income. Over the next six months, deep transformations are possible, caused by external circumstances, where you will have to take risks. This is not an easy period, but it is through it that you will be able to be reborn and strengthen your financial foundation.

Virgo

For you, the eclipse will touch upon the topic of partnership. Personal life will be in the first place: marriage, relationships, harmony with a loved one. This is a great period to legalize a union, propose, or start a family. In business, you will also be able to find a partner, combine forces, and achieve greater harmony in affairs.

Libra

This eclipse will push you to organize your life. You will be able to seriously engage in work, team, and your own health. Over the next six months, changes in the field of activity, finding a new job, or improving conditions in the current one are possible. A great time for implementing healthy habits, playing sports, and treatment. Everything you do for your health now will bring good results in the future.

Scorpio

For you, the eclipse will open a new stage of joy and creativity. You want holidays, cultural events, recreation, and romance. In the coming months, love, bright romances, or even the birth of a child are possible. Your children will also bring more joy. The main thing is to learn to enjoy small things and approach any matter creatively. This is a period of inspiration when a hobby can become a source of great support.

Sagittarius

This eclipse will emotionally affect your home, place of residence, and family. Childhood memories, meetings with old friends, conversations with parents are possible. There will be a desire to move or change housing. It is important for you to focus on harmony with relatives and restoring family ties.

Capricorn

You will begin a period of active communication and information flow. Over the next six months, you will move a lot, travel, participate in meetings, training, work with documents. This is a time of success in the areas of trade, transport, communications. Car purchase is possible.

Relationships with brothers and sisters, as well as work on harmony in the family, will be relevant.

Aquarius

For you, the main issue will be financial stability and independence. You will be able to find new sources of income, properly manage investments, and significantly increase profits. This is a favorable period for business expansion, buying land or real estate. It is also important to find resources to restore your energy - both material and spiritual.

Pisces

The eclipse will occur in your sign, and you will feel its power the most. This is a time of deep changes, discovering your "new Self." You will have a desire to work on your style, image, appearance, but most importantly - on your inner individuality. You may want to separate from others, find your own strength and independence. This is a chance to start a new powerful cycle in life.