Over a billion people live with mental disorders: urgent funding needed for treatment - WHO

Kyiv • UNN

 • 140 views

Over a billion people worldwide live with mental disorders, burdening national healthcare budgets. WHO states that the level of investment in this area is insufficient, amounting to only 2% of national budgets.

Over a billion people live with mental disorders: urgent funding needed for treatment - WHO

Indicators of mental disorders are spreading and burdening national health budgets. Europe is doing more than other regions of the world in preventing and treating them. But the WHO indicates that more investment is urgently needed.

UNN reports with reference to Politico and HealthNews.

Details

More than a billion people worldwide already suffer from problems related to mental health disorders. The relevant data are stated in the report of the World Health Organization. According to the general conclusions, investments in this area amount to only 2% of national health budgets. This is an insufficient level, which still puts the medical system at risk.

According to statistics recorded by the WHO, Europe spends the most in the world on combating mental disorders. But the incidence rate, according to the latest data, is still high. Therefore, more investment is urgently needed, says the specialized agency that deals with health problems.

Mental health problems:

  • anxiety;
    • depression;

      As well as various disorders: mental development, mood, sleep, and mental problems related to trauma and stress.

      All of this is prevalent in all countries and settings, and all of it affects people of all ages and income levels. This general problem increases healthcare costs and leads to significant economic losses worldwide.

      Data on mental health spending by world regions

      In 2024, mental health spending among countries in the European Region was $51.76 per capita. This is significantly more than any other region in the world.

      European countries also allocate a significant portion of their total budget to mental well-being.

      The next largest spender is the Americas region.

      On mental health: $6.86 per capita.

      Comparison of average budgets of European countries with regions in the world: 4.5% versus 2.1%.

      2.1 percent remains at the same level as in 2017 and 2020, with no evidence of increased spending at any income level, WHO officials told reporters on Monday.

      - Politico reports, citing analysis data.

      Thus, according to the new results, reflected in two reports — "World Mental Health Today" and "Mental Health Atlas 2024" — progress has been made in some areas, but significant gaps exist. And they need to be addressed.

      Comment

      Transforming mental health services is one of the most pressing public health challenges. Investing in mental health is an investment in people, communities, and the economy. It is an investment that no country can afford to neglect. Every government and every leader has a responsibility to act urgently and ensure that mental health care is seen not as a privilege, but as a fundamental right for all.

      - explains Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the WHO.

      Recall

      Psychologist and cognitive-behavioral therapy consultant Kateryna Kononova spoke about a number of symptoms, including

      • sleep problems;
        • loss of appetite;
          • loss of interest in things that brought pleasure;
            • feeling anxious;
              • and others

                for which it is worth seeking professional help. Especially if these symptoms bother you for more than two weeks.

                Ihor Telezhnikov

                HealthNews of the World
                World Health Organization
                Europe