Three Ukrainian track and field athletes won medals at Continental Tour meets

Three Ukrainian athletes won silver medals at Continental Tour events on Sunday, August 30. Yaroslava Mahuchikh and Oleh Doroshchuk finished on the podium in the high jump, while Mykhailo Kokhan did so in the hammer throw. This was reported by the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine, reports UNN.

On Sunday, August 30, three Ukrainian representatives won medals at Silver-level Continental Tour events! Yaroslava Mahuchikh and Oleh Doroshchuk excelled in the high jump, while Mykhailo Kokhan won a medal in the hammer throw - the statement said.

Mykhailo Kokhan finished second on the podium at the competition in Brescia, Italy. The Ukrainian recorded a result of 78.78 m, losing only to Hungary's Bence Halász, who threw the hammer 80.67 m.

Yaroslava Mahuchikh took part in the tournament in Heilbronn, Germany, where she won "silver." The Ukrainian cleared heights of 1.93 m, 1.96 m, and 1.98 m on her first attempts. Yaroslava cleared 2.00 m on her third attempt, but failed to clear 2.02 m. Australia's Eleanor Patterson won the tournament with a result of 2.02 m. It should be noted that this was Yaroslava's third competition in a week.

Oleh Doroshchuk won silver at the event in Bellinzona, Switzerland. The Ukrainian high jumper cleared 2.15 m, 2.20 m, and 2.24 m on his first attempts. Oleh failed to clear 2.28 m in any of his three attempts, so he finished the competition in second place. American JuVaughn Harrison won, becoming the only athlete in the field to clear 2.28 m.

Luzan won gold at the World Championships in the 200-metre canoe single