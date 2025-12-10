"Three stumbling blocks": WSJ learned what Ukraine and the US could not agree on during "peace talks"

$42.070.01
Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine does not have the strength to return Crimea, and the US and several other countries do not see the state in NATO
08:14 PM • 11748 views
Ukraine is ready to hold elections, but there are two issues regarding this - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
December 9, 07:00 AM • 30040 views
Bring Kids Back UA: 1892 children have already been returned to Ukraine
06:20 PM • 16296 views
Ukrainians will get more hours with electricity: the government has made four important decisions
06:04 PM • 11905 views
"You will get a hole from a bagel": Melnyk on Russia's calls for Ukraine to capitulate
December 9, 03:34 PM • 31868 views
The cost of the 2025 Christmas table will reach UAH 1374: the most expensive dish is fried fish
December 9, 03:14 PM • 29754 views
Ukrainian and European components for ending the war have been worked out, they will soon be sent to partners in the USA - Zelenskyy
December 9, 10:59 AM • 23710 views
Zelenskyy's participation expected at EU summit, Costa names financing for Ukraine among priorities
Exclusive
December 9, 10:26 AM • 29335 views
The investigation has every reason to initiate a large-scale inspection of the Ministry of Health in the scandalous Odrex clinic - lawyer
December 9, 07:23 AM • 53283 views
Public opinion and realities: how corruption affects the economy and the trust of Ukrainians
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
Zelenskyy entered the ranking of the most influential people in Europe: what places did Trump and Putin get?December 9, 02:11 PM • 13236 views
Zelenskyy responds to Trump's call for elections in UkraineDecember 9, 02:57 PM • 13815 views
Costa assures that the EU is on the verge of making a decision on financing for UkraineDecember 9, 03:54 PM • 5044 views
Nine Christmas trees and toys from Disneyland for UAH 70,000: Ukrainian blogger told how she will decorate her home for the holidaysDecember 9, 04:25 PM • 8576 views
Zelenskyy: There are three documents on ending the war07:09 PM • 8128 views
Publications
The cost of the 2025 Christmas table will reach UAH 1374: the most expensive dish is fried fishDecember 9, 03:34 PM • 31861 views
Another lawsuit against Odrex: the widow of a clinic patient claims document forgery and medical negligencePhotoDecember 9, 12:00 PM • 33165 views
Public opinion and realities: how corruption affects the economy and the trust of UkrainiansDecember 9, 07:23 AM • 53279 views
No sanctions, act through RussiaPhotoDecember 8, 03:38 PM • 18311 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
December 8, 01:00 PM • 66595 views
UNN Lite
Nine Christmas trees and toys from Disneyland for UAH 70,000: Ukrainian blogger told how she will decorate her home for the holidaysDecember 9, 04:25 PM • 8576 views
Even 'brilliant' AI music 'dissolves into the ether of other internet junk': DiCaprio expressed doubts about artificial intelligence in cinemaDecember 9, 08:36 AM • 27859 views
Media War: Paramount challenges Netflix, outbidding it and offering $74.4 billion for Warner BrosDecember 8, 03:34 PM • 29175 views
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Exclusive
December 8, 08:10 AM • 65625 views
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 71083 views
"Three stumbling blocks": WSJ learned what Ukraine and the US could not agree on during "peace talks"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28 views

The provision that prohibited Kyiv from joining NATO was removed from the current peace plan, although the new version does not address this issue at all. At the same time, European officials predict that it may take a long time for the US, Russia, and Ukraine to resolve their differences.

"Three stumbling blocks": WSJ learned what Ukraine and the US could not agree on during "peace talks"

During Ukrainian-American negotiations on ending the war, three main "stumbling blocks" were identified: what territory Ukraine should cede to Russia as part of a peace plan; whether Ukraine can ever join NATO; and how frozen Russian assets in the EU can be used to rebuild Ukraine. This was reported by The Wall Street Journal, informs UNN.

Details

Thus, according to an unnamed American official, the provision prohibiting Kyiv from joining NATO was removed from the current peace plan, although the new version "does not address this issue at all."

American officials point to days of direct negotiations between Zelenskyy's national security adviser Rustem Umerov and Trump's chief negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner as proof that Washington's intention is not to sell out Kyiv.

- the article says.

At the same time, European officials predict that the US, Russia, and Ukraine may need a long time to resolve contradictions on key points of the peace plan: countries may discuss key issues for "weeks or months" if no major changes occur on the battlefield.

"We know that Americans want quick results. On the other hand, it is difficult to imagine how, given the complexity of the issues discussed, we can achieve quick results," the publication quotes one of the interlocutors.

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that Russia is in a more advantageous position in negotiations with Ukraine. He also criticized European leaders for inaction in ending the war.

Ursula von der Leyen: The goal is a strong Ukraine, on the battlefield and at the negotiating table09.12.25, 02:46 • 5742 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
NATO
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine