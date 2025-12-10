"Three stumbling blocks": WSJ learned what Ukraine and the US could not agree on during "peace talks"

During Ukrainian-American negotiations on ending the war, three main "stumbling blocks" were identified: what territory Ukraine should cede to Russia as part of a peace plan; whether Ukraine can ever join NATO; and how frozen Russian assets in the EU can be used to rebuild Ukraine. This was reported by The Wall Street Journal, informs UNN.

Thus, according to an unnamed American official, the provision prohibiting Kyiv from joining NATO was removed from the current peace plan, although the new version "does not address this issue at all."

American officials point to days of direct negotiations between Zelenskyy's national security adviser Rustem Umerov and Trump's chief negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner as proof that Washington's intention is not to sell out Kyiv. - the article says.

At the same time, European officials predict that the US, Russia, and Ukraine may need a long time to resolve contradictions on key points of the peace plan: countries may discuss key issues for "weeks or months" if no major changes occur on the battlefield.

"We know that Americans want quick results. On the other hand, it is difficult to imagine how, given the complexity of the issues discussed, we can achieve quick results," the publication quotes one of the interlocutors.

US President Donald Trump stated that Russia is in a more advantageous position in negotiations with Ukraine. He also criticized European leaders for inaction in ending the war.

