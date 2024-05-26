Three “shahids” destroyed at night in Mykolaiv region

On the night of May 26, three Shahed 131/136 drones were destroyed in Mykolaiv region. This was reported by the Mykolaiv RMA, UNN reports. Also, in the Koblivska community, a blast wave damaged the windows of a preschool education institution. No one was injured.

Details

It is noted that on May 25, at 10:39 and 11:03, the enemy fired artillery shells at the waters of the Ochakiv community. There were no casualties.

At night, on May 26, in Koblivska community, a blast wave from an enemy UAV of the "Shahed-131/136" type damaged the windows of a preschool education institution. There were no casualties.

