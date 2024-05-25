Enemy fired three times at Mykolaiv region, no casualties reported
Kyiv • UNN
Yesterday, the occupants shelled Mykolaiv region three times with artillery and mortars, but fortunately there were no casualties.
Yesterday, the enemy attacked Mykolaiv region three times. Fortunately, there were no casualties. This was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv RMA Vitaliy Kim, according to UNN.
Details
According to district military administrations, on May 24, at 12:37, the Kutsurubska community of Mykolaiv region came under enemy artillery fire. Fortunately, there were no casualties.
In addition, yesterday at 14:36 and 18:47, the occupiers fired mortar shells at the waters of the Ochakiv community. Fortunately, there were no casualties here either.
In Mykolaiv region, occupants shelled the waters of Ochakivska hromada: no casualties24.05.24, 07:49 • 22881 view