In Mykolaiv region, occupants shelled the waters of Ochakivska hromada: no casualties

In Mykolaiv region, the enemy shelled the waters of the Ochakiv community with artillery. There were no casualties. This was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv RMA Vitaliy Kim, UNN reports.

Details

According to the district military administrations, on May 23, at 13:58, the occupiers launched an artillery strike on the waters of the Ochakiv community in Mykolaiv region.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

Mykolaiv exposes drug dealer: UAH 2.5 million worth of drugs seized from man