Mykolaiv exposes drug dealer: UAH 2.5 million worth of drugs seized from man

In Mykolaiv, law enforcement officers exposed a 27-year-old man who was selling drugs through a channel in one of the messengers. The suspect faces up to 12 years in prison. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the National Police.

Details

During an authorized search at the resident's place of residence in Mykolaiv, the police seized a package of cannabis, rolls of drug substance, large zip bags with white, green and crystalline substance, rolls of powdered substance, packages of empty zip bags for drug packaging, electronic scales, multi-colored electrical tape and a mobile phone.

During the rapid test, forensic experts found that the seized substances were drug-containing. The law enforcement officers sent all the items for appropriate examinations. The value of the seized drugs at black market prices is over UAH 2,500,000.

Under the procedural supervision of the Mykolaiv District Prosecutor's Office, the police served the detainee a notice of suspicion of committing a crime under Part 3 of Art. 307 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illegal production, manufacture, acquisition, storage, transportation, transfer or sale of particularly dangerous narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances in particularly large amounts) - law enforcement officials said.

The man faces punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 12 years with confiscation of property. Currently, the court has chosen a preventive measure in the form of detention.

The Verkhovna Rada plans to take a step to increase responsibility for drug trafficking during martial law

Recall

Ukrainian border guards shot down a drone with 22 kg of drugs in Volyn region. The value of the seized drugs is 13 million hryvnias.