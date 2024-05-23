Mykolaiv exposes drug dealer: UAH 2.5 million worth of drugs seized from man

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Mykolaiv exposes drug dealer: UAH 2.5 million worth of drugs seized from man

In Mykolaiv, the police exposed a 27-year-old man who was selling drugs via messenger for more than UAH 2,500,000. During the search, cannabis, drugs and packaging materials were seized from him, and the suspect faces up to 12 years in prison.

In Mykolaiv, law enforcement officers exposed a 27-year-old man who was selling drugs through a channel in one of the messengers. The suspect faces up to 12 years in prison. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the National Police.

Details

During an authorized search at the resident's place of residence in Mykolaiv, the police seized a package of cannabis, rolls of drug substance, large zip bags with white, green and crystalline substance, rolls of powdered substance, packages of empty zip bags for drug packaging, electronic scales, multi-colored electrical tape and a mobile phone.

During the rapid test, forensic experts found that the seized substances were drug-containing. The law enforcement officers sent all the items for appropriate examinations. The value of the seized drugs at black market prices is over UAH 2,500,000.

Under the procedural supervision of the Mykolaiv District Prosecutor's Office, the police served the detainee a notice of suspicion of committing a crime under Part 3 of Art. 307 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illegal production, manufacture, acquisition, storage, transportation, transfer or sale of particularly dangerous narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances in particularly large amounts)

- law enforcement officials said. 

The man faces punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 12 years with confiscation of property. Currently, the court has chosen a preventive measure in the form of detention.

Recall

Ukrainian border guards shot down a drone with 22 kg of drugs in Volyn region. The value of the seized drugs is 13 million hryvnias. 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

