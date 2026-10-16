Three police officers in Dnipropetrovsk region suspected of armed robbery involving gunfire for $68,000

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, three police officers are suspected of a robbery attack on a resident of Nikopol, during which they seized his cryptocurrency and cash worth more than $68,000. The court ordered pretrial detention for all the suspects. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, UNN writes.

Under the procedural guidance of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, three police officers were notified of suspicion of a robbery attack on a resident of Nikopol. According to the investigation, they seized his cryptocurrency and cash worth a total of more than $68,000 - the statement reads.

The suspects include the deputy head of one of the police departments, the deputy head of the Department for Combating Drug-Related Crime of the regional Main Directorate of the National Police, and an operative of that department.

According to the investigation, the police officers learned that the man possessed a substantial amount of cryptocurrency and decided to take his money.

On the night of June 18, 2026, two of the suspects attacked him in the middle of the street, while the third coordinated their actions. They knocked the victim to the ground, used tear gas, fired several shots at him with a traumatic weapon, handcuffed him, and beat him.

Threatening him with a pistol, the attackers forced the man to transfer cryptocurrency worth $51,000 to a prepared wallet. After that, he was supposed to call his mother and demand that she hand over all the family's savings. Fearing for her son's life, the woman gave them more than $17,000.

After taking the money, the suspects threatened to kill the man if he contacted the police or a hospital. According to the investigation, they divided the money among themselves - the Prosecutor General's Office added.

The police officers' actions were classified under Part 4 of Article 187 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — robbery committed by a group of persons acting pursuant to a prior conspiracy during martial law. On October 14, the court ordered pretrial detention for all three, with the right to post bail — UAH 3 million for each.

The pretrial investigation is ongoing. Other individuals who may have been involved in the crime are being identified.

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