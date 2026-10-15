In Zakarpattia, a priest of the UOC-MP opened fire on passersby; there are casualties

In Zakarpattia, a clergyman of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate opened fire on passers-by on the central street of a settlement. According to the Zakarpattia Regional Prosecutor’s Office, two people were killed and three more are in hospital; the shooter was detained, UNN reports.

Details

According to law enforcement officials, a report of a shooting in the settlement of Vyshkovo, Khust district, was received at around 4:00 p.m.

According to preliminary information, the man was walking along the settlement’s central street and shooting at passers-by. As a result of the shooting, two men were killed. They were local residents aged 62 and 64. Three other victims are in hospital and are receiving medical care.

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A special police operation called "Thunder" was launched to search for and detain the armed man.

The shooter was promptly detained. He turned out to be a 45-year-old local resident and a clergyman of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate. Urgent investigative actions are being carried out with him — the statement said.

An investigative and operational group, medics, and experts are working at the scene.

The suspect was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

The criminal proceedings are legally classified under Paragraph 1, Part 2, Article 115, and Part 2 of Article 15 in conjunction with Paragraph 1, Part 2, Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

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