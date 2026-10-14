Three people killed in Lutsk in Russian attack with jet-powered "Shahed"; child is among injured

The aftermath of the Russian Federation's attack in Lutsk was shown by Lutsk City Council Secretary Andrii Razumovskyi. Source: t.me/ANDRII_RAZUMOVSKYI

In Lutsk, as a result of Russia’s attack with a jet-powered drone on October 14, three people were killed; two victims were found at the impact site, where a wholesale store and a high-rise building were damaged. At least 10 more people were injured, including a child. This was reported on social media by Roman Romaniuk, acting head of the Volyn Regional Military Administration, UNN writes.

Today, during the latest enemy attack on Lutsk, fragments of a Russian jet-powered unmanned aerial vehicle fell on the city. A large-scale fire broke out at the "Yevrohurt" wholesale store on Koniakina Street. The fire engulfed the entire building. (...) The fragments also damaged an apartment on the ninth floor of a residential building on Sobornosti Avenue - Romaniuk noted.

According to him, there is no fire in the building.

Initially, it was reported that "nine people had been injured as a result of the enemy attack on Lutsk. Among them is a child," which was confirmed at first by Andrii Razumovskyi, secretary of the Lutsk City Council and acting mayor of Lutsk.

As Romaniuk clarified in a video comment, "a jet-powered ‘Shahed’ directly damaged the building of the ‘Yevrohurt’ store—a wholesale outlet for European goods." According to him, "there was information that both employees and visitors might still be inside the building that had been engulfed in flames. (...) Only after it becomes possible to enter the building will it be possible to understand how... difficult the situation is, and whether the information that there were additional visitors and employees there will indeed be confirmed."

Later, in an update as of 1:45 p.m., Romaniuk reported victims of Russia’s attack in Lutsk.

As a result of fragments of the unmanned aerial vehicle striking the "Yevrohurt" wholesale store, 3 people were killed. Two people were found at the scene. Another person died in hospital. Another 10 were injured. The fire has now been localized. The dismantling of the rubble and elimination of the consequences are continuing. In the nine-story apartment building, 2 people were injured, including 1 child - Romaniuk wrote.

In Lutsk, Russian jet-powered "Shahed" struck a wholesale store: there are casualties, and people may have been inside