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Three people injured in Russian attacks in Dnipropetrovsk region - RMA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 192 views

Russian forces attacked five districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region with drones, artillery and aerial bombs. Buildings were damaged, and a fire broke out in Pavlohrad.

Three people injured in Russian attacks in Dnipropetrovsk region - RMA
Photo: t.me/dnipropetrovskaODA

On the morning of August 25, Russian forces attacked five districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 20 times with drones, artillery and aerial bombs. Three people were injured. Kryvyi Rih and a number of communities in the region also came under attack. This was reported by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

Details

Dnipropetrovsk region. August 25, 7:30 a.m. Three people were injured. The enemy attacked five districts more than 20 times with drones, artillery and aerial bombs

- the post reads.

In particular, according to him, in the Dnipro district, the enemy targeted the Slobozhanska community. A shopping complex and a truck were damaged there.

The communities of the Nikopol district suffered the most from the attacks - Nikopol, Marhanets, Pokrovske, Chervonohryhorivka and Tomakivka.

A dormitory, gymnasium, kindergarten, solar panels, private houses and a car were damaged. Three people were injured

- the official said.

In addition, according to the available information, in the Synelnykove district, Russian forces attacked the Vasylkivka community. A private house was damaged there.

A fire broke out in Pavlohrad. Kryvyi Rih also came under attack

- Hanzha emphasized.

We remind you

The number of victims of the Russian attack on a shopping mall in Kryvyi Rih has risen to 14.

Alla Kiosak

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