Three FSB agents received 15 years for helping occupiers break through to Pokrovsk - SBU

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1096 views

Three agents of the Russian Federal Security Service received 15 years in prison with confiscation of property for espionage in Donetsk region. They provided the enemy with coordinates of the Defense Forces, including headquarters and routes of military equipment, for a breakthrough to Pokrovsk.

Three FSB agents received 15 years for helping occupiers break through to Pokrovsk - SBU

According to the Security Service of Ukraine, three FSB agents who helped the occupiers break through to Pokrovsk received 15 years in prison. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SBU

Details

Based on the evidence collected by the Security Service, three more Russian agents who spied in Donetsk region received 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.

As the investigation established, the perpetrators transmitted the coordinates of the Defense Forces fighting in the hottest direction – Pokrovsk – to the FSB. 

The enemy was most interested in the geolocations of headquarters and reserve command posts, as well as the routes of movement of Ukrainian Armed Forces military equipment to the line of combat. Such information was extremely important for the occupiers to plan offensive operations with the aim of breaking through to Pokrovsk

- stated in the post of the Security Service of Ukraine.

According to the case materials, the convicted persons are three residents of Donetsk region who were waiting for the full occupation of the region, about which they wrote comments in Telegram channels. There they came to the attention of the Russian special service.

One of them is a 43-year-old resident of the city of Ukrainsk, who worked at the local Ukrzaliznytsia station, where, at the request of the FSB, he spied on the echelons of the Defense Forces. His next task was to plant an improvised explosive device (IED) under the railway track to "cut off" the transport logistics of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the direction of the front line

- reported the SBU.

However, the Security Service exposed the agent in advance and detained him at the stage of preparing the sabotage in May 2023.

It is noted that another convicted person is a 22-year-old daughter of the abbot of the UOC (MP) church in Pokrovsk, who tracked the routes of movement of Ukrainian troops for the occupiers. For this purpose, she installed a video camera under the dome of the temple.

According to the SBU, another perpetrator is a 34-year-old Ukrzaliznytsia employee from the city of Rodynske, who transmitted to the FSB the locations of bridges used by Ukrainian Armed Forces convoys moving to the eastern front.

Based on the evidence collected by the investigators of the Security Service, the court found the perpetrators guilty under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law).

Recall

Law enforcement officers detained two women who, on the instructions of Russian special services, set fire to a Ukrainian Armed Forces serviceman's car and tried to blow up a judge. They have been notified of suspicion under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

In Odesa, a mother and her 13-year-old daughter were exposed, who, on the instructions of Russian special services, set fire to Ukrzaliznytsia facilities and military transport. The woman was detained, the girl was handed over to guardianship authorities.

Prepared a series of sabotages to de-energize Kharkiv: FSB agent detained10.07.25, 10:28 • 2812 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

Crimes and emergencies
Donetsk Oblast
Ukrainian Railways
Security Service of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Odesa
