Prepared a series of sabotages to de-energize Kharkiv: FSB agent detained

The military counterintelligence of the Security Service prevented a series of Russian sabotages in Kharkiv. As a result of pre-emptive actions, an FSB agent who was preparing to blow up key power substations supplying the city was detained. This was reported by the SBU press service, writes UNN.

Details

As the investigation established, the order from the Russian Federation was carried out by a children's animator from the regional center, who was recruited by the Russian special service. He came to the attention of the occupiers through his acquaintance who lives in Russia.

After remote recruitment, the agent received a task from his handler: to blow up a key power substation that provides electricity to one of the districts of the frontline city.

To commit the crime, the suspect received instructions from a Russian special services officer on how to make an improvised explosive device (IED) at home.

SBU officers detained the agent while he was making explosives in his apartment. During the documentation of his crimes, the SBU also established that the suspect recorded the locations of the Defense Forces on the way to children's parties. This was a "test" task for the agent, whom the handler was checking for readiness to perform more complex assignments - the report says.

According to the case materials, if the first power substation was successfully blown up, the agent was supposed to commit similar acts of sabotage at other energy facilities in the city.

During searches of the detainee's apartment and car, components for an IED, pro-Kremlin symbols, including a Ukrainian passport in a cover with a tricolor, as well as a tablet and phone with evidence of working for the enemy, were seized.

SBU investigators informed him of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (state treason committed under martial law). The perpetrator is in custody. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Comprehensive measures were carried out jointly with SBU investigators in the Kharkiv region under the procedural guidance of the regional prosecutor's office.

