Three carriages of the passenger train Zaporizhzhia – Solotvyno derailed in Zakarpattia: preliminary cause named

In Zakarpattia, three carriages of passenger train No. 39/40 Zaporizhzhia - Solotvyno derailed. There were no casualties among passengers or the train crew. The causes of the derailment will be investigated by a special commission, but the preliminary version is a "buckling" of the rail due to anomalous heat. - reported Ukrzaliznytsia.

The company stated that they are already working on further logistics in the region and assessing the timeframe for restoration work.

Meanwhile, suburban train No. 6581 connecting Korolevo and Batyovo will be limited to Vinohradiv station, and passengers of train No. 84 Solotvyno - Kyiv will be asked to wait for an announcement about an alternative route. - added Ukrzaliznytsia.

