12:08 PM • 35174 views
Trump flew to Alaska for talks with PutinPhoto
11:40 AM • 35240 views
Macron and Zelensky discussed before Trump-Putin summit, agreed to meet after Alaska
Exclusive
11:14 AM • 55798 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
09:59 AM • 37698 views
MP Volodymyr Kreidenko: preservation and development of the domestic aviation industry is a matter of national sovereignty and technological independence
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 62545 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 08:34 AM • 35353 views
Judges deviated from the Supreme Court's own practice when considering the case of Concord Bank - ex-judge
August 15, 04:50 AM • 69947 views
Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Russian port "Olya" in the Astrakhan region
August 15, 03:55 AM • 100972 views
Trump's negotiations with Putin in Alaska: White House released meeting schedule
August 15, 03:09 AM • 58342 views
"Alaska Supports Ukraine": A large-scale rally is taking place in Anchorage on the eve of the Trump-Putin meetingVideo
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 208039 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Publications
Exclusives
Three carriages of the passenger train Zaporizhzhia – Solotvyno derailed in Zakarpattia: preliminary cause named

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2588 views

Three carriages of passenger train No. 39/40 Zaporizhzhia – Solotvyno derailed in Zakarpattia. There are no casualties, the preliminary cause is a "buckling" of the rail due to anomalous heat.

Three carriages of the passenger train Zaporizhzhia – Solotvyno derailed in Zakarpattia: preliminary cause named

In Zakarpattia, three carriages of the passenger train connecting Zaporizhzhia and Solotvyno derailed. There were no casualties among passengers or the train crew. According to the preliminary version, the cause of the train derailment is a "buckling" of the rail due to anomalous heat. This was reported by Ukrzaliznytsia, as conveyed by UNN.

In Zakarpattia, three carriages of passenger train No. 39/40 Zaporizhzhia - Solotvyno derailed. There were no casualties among passengers or the train crew. The causes of the derailment will be investigated by a special commission, but the preliminary version is a "buckling" of the rail due to anomalous heat.

- reported Ukrzaliznytsia.

The company stated that they are already working on further logistics in the region and assessing the timeframe for restoration work.

Meanwhile, suburban train No. 6581 connecting Korolevo and Batyovo will be limited to Vinohradiv station, and passengers of train No. 84 Solotvyno - Kyiv will be asked to wait for an announcement about an alternative route.

- added Ukrzaliznytsia.

Recall

Ukrzaliznytsia announced that it is scheduling a number of additional trains for the second half of August between Kyiv and Lviv, and Kyiv and Vinnytsia.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

