Threat of enemy UAV strikes detected in Odesa region

The threat of enemy UAVs has been detected in Odesa region. This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Odesa Mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov called on city residents to stay in shelters due to the ongoing attack by unmanned aerial vehicles.

Odesa, please stay in safe places - he said in his message.

The enemy is attacking: the threat of attack UAVs in Mykolaiv and Odesa regions