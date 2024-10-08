Threat of enemy UAV strikes detected in Odesa region
Kyiv • UNN
The Ukrainian Air Force reported the threat of enemy UAV strikes in Odesa region. The mayor of Odesa urged residents to stay in shelters due to the ongoing drone attack.
The threat of enemy UAVs has been detected in Odesa region. This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
Odesa Mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov called on city residents to stay in shelters due to the ongoing attack by unmanned aerial vehicles.
Odesa, please stay in safe places
