Thousands of people in Bulgaria are protesting again, demanding the government's resignation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 708 views

Thousands of Bulgarians have once again taken to the streets to protest against the minority government, accusing it of failing to tackle corruption. The demonstrations continue amid preparations for the introduction of the euro and an upcoming no-confidence vote.

Thousands of people in Bulgaria are protesting again, demanding the government's resignation
Protests in Bulgaria in January. Photo: Reuters

Thousands of Bulgarian citizens took to the streets on Wednesday evening, protesting against the country's minority government and its alleged inability to overcome widespread corruption in the poorest EU member state. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

These demonstrations, which swept through the capital Sofia and dozens of other cities and towns, are the latest in a series of prolonged protests taking place as Bulgaria prepares to introduce the euro on January 1.

Protesters in Sofia used lasers to project slogans such as "Resignation," "Mafia Out," and "For Fair Elections" onto the parliament building. One of Sofia's residents, 64-year-old Dobri Lakov, expressed hope that the people's energy would gradually force the government to resign, as, in his opinion, judicial reform is necessary. 

If the judicial system is set up, everything else will fall into place, absolutely everything 

– he added.

The protests continue despite the government being forced to withdraw its 2026 budget plan last week, the first drafted in euros, due to massive demonstrations. Opposition parties and other organizations protested against plans to increase social security contributions and dividend taxes to finance increased government spending.

On Thursday, the Bulgarian parliament will hold a vote of no confidence in Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov's government, which will be the sixth such vote since he came to power on January 15 of this year. The country, which has held seven national elections in the last four years, continues to be divided by deep political and social differences. 

Although former Prime Minister and leader of the ruling GERB party Boyko Borisov stated that the ruling coalition partners agreed not to resign until Bulgaria joins the eurozone on January 1, the opposition is determined. 

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
State budget
Skirmishes
Reuters
Donald Trump
European Union
Romania