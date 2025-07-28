$41.780.01
Publications
Exclusives
Those wishing to profit from trophy weapons were "busted" in five regions: operation details

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1206 views

In Ukraine, 15 individuals were exposed who tried to establish illegal arms and ammunition sales. Explosives, grenade launchers, automatic rifles, and rifles were seized from the suspects, and arrests took place in Kyiv, Chernivtsi, Kherson region, Ivano-Frankivsk region, and Chernihiv.

In Ukraine, 15 dealers were exposed trying to establish the sale of "trophy" weapons. Explosives, grenade launchers, automatic rifles, and rifles were seized. This was reported on Monday by the Prosecutor General's Office, writes UNN.

Details

"Under the procedural guidance of district and regional prosecutor's offices, comprehensive measures were carried out by the SBU and the National Police of Ukraine, during which 15 individuals involved in attempts to organize illegal arms and ammunition trafficking were exposed," the Prosecutor General's Office reported.

Firearms, including automatic weapons, grenade launchers, sniper rifles, over 9 kg of explosives, and dozens of combat grenades were seized from the suspects, as indicated.

Arrests took place in a number of regions:

  • In Kyiv, three individuals were detained who were transporting weapons from former combat zones for sale in the capital. The suspects stored weapons, including Kalashnikov assault rifles, in apartments and a rented garage;
    • In Chernivtsi, three more individuals were exposed who attempted to sell a hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher, 35 TNT blocks, detonators, and electric detonators;
      • In Kherson Oblast, a previously repeatedly convicted resident of Beryslav district was exposed who tried to sell a Kalashnikov assault rifle (AK-74) and 30 rounds for it. However, he was detained by law enforcement officers.
        • In Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast, individuals from Kolomyia and Kosiv districts were detained who attempted to sell about three dozen fragmentation grenades to representatives of the criminal underworld;
          • In Chernihiv, five more individuals were exposed, including a previously repeatedly convicted local resident who, while in a pre-trial detention center for new episodes, involved accomplices to sell illegally seized weapons. Means of destruction were transported from combat zones and hidden in caches until the moment of sale.

            "All detainees have been notified of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illegal handling of weapons, ammunition or explosives)," the prosecutor's office reported.

            Currently, they are in custody. For the committed acts, the suspects face up to 7 years of imprisonment.

            The SBU published photos from the operation sites.

            Crimes and emergencies
            National Police of Ukraine
            Beryslav Raion
            Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast
            Prosecutor General of Ukraine
            Security Service of Ukraine
            Kherson Oblast
            Ukraine
            Chernivtsi
            Chernihiv
            Kyiv
