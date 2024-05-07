"This process is unstoppable" - Yevlash on training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16

Ukrainian pilots and engineers continue to train on the F-16 on an ongoing basis. This process is ongoing. Air Force spokesman Ilya Yevlash said this during a telethon on Tuesday, according to a UNN correspondent.

Our pilots, together with our engineers, continue to train on an ongoing basis, a process that is never-ending. As soon as one group completes its training, it immediately moves on to the next stage. First, they undergo language training and ground training. Then the intermediate stage is flight training on light aircraft. The third stage is the actual training on F-16 multipurpose aircraft. So this process does not stop. We are using all the slots provided by our partner countries, members of the air coalition. We are waiting for F-16s as soon as possible, just like all Ukrainians - Yevlash said.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces spokesman is convinced that F-16 fighters will help Ukraine defend its airspace and deliver powerful strikes against the enemy in the temporarily occupied territories.

Recall

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the country will perceive the arrival of F-16 aircraft in Ukraine, regardless of the modification of these aircraft, as carriers of nuclear weapons. The Russian Foreign Ministry also added that it would perceive this step by the United States and NATO as a deliberate provocation.