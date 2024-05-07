"This process is unstoppable" - Yevlash on training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Kyiv

Ukrainian pilots and engineers continue to train on F-16s on an ongoing basis, completing language training, ground training, and light aircraft training before starting training on the multi-role F-16s, using all available seats provided by air coalition partners as Ukraine awaits delivery of F-16s to protect its airspace and conduct strikes on occupied territory.

Ukrainian pilots and engineers continue to train on the F-16 on an ongoing basis. This process is ongoing. Air Force spokesman Ilya Yevlash said this during a telethon on Tuesday, according to a UNN correspondent.

Our pilots, together with our engineers, continue to train on an ongoing basis, a process that is never-ending. As soon as one group completes its training, it immediately moves on to the next stage. First, they undergo language training and ground training. Then the intermediate stage is flight training on light aircraft. The third stage is the actual training on F-16 multipurpose aircraft. So this process does not stop. We are using all the slots provided by our partner countries, members of the air coalition. We are waiting for F-16s as soon as possible, just like all Ukrainians

- Yevlash said.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces spokesman is convinced that F-16 fighters will help Ukraine defend its airspace and deliver powerful strikes against the enemy in the temporarily occupied territories.

Recall

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the country will perceive the arrival of F-16 aircraft in Ukraine, regardless of the modification of these aircraft, as carriers of nuclear weapons. The Russian Foreign Ministry also added that it would perceive this step by the United States and NATO as a deliberate provocation.

