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"This is our matter" — Merz opposed transferring frozen Russian assets under U.S. control

Kyiv • UNN

 • 812 views

The German chancellor said that decisions regarding Russian assets frozen in Europe should be made by Europeans. He called for increased aid to Ukraine.

"This is our matter" — Merz opposed transferring frozen Russian assets under U.S. control

German Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz opposed placing the Russian assets frozen in Europe under U.S. control, stressing that decisions regarding these funds should be made by Europeans. The head of the German government made the statement to journalists before the start of the European Council meeting in Brussels on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

The German chancellor was asked how he viewed the idea of placing Russian assets frozen in the EU under U.S. control in order to facilitate a peaceful settlement.

These are assets frozen in Europe. And they must remain frozen in Europe. This is our matter. And we make the decisions regarding it"

- Merz said.

The chancellor also stressed the need to increase European aid to Ukraine amid the intensification of Russian attacks, in particular to support the country throughout the winter period and next year.

To remind you

The United States proposed that Europe transfer some of the frozen Russian assets to a Washington mechanism to revive peace talks. European delegates rejected the plan.

Olga Rozgon

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