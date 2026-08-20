"This is not a war on the battlefield": The EU and Moldova condemned Russia's attack on Ukraine on August 20

Ukraine's neighbors condemned the massive Russian attack that took place on the night of August 20. UNN reports this.

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The European Union Ambassador to Ukraine, Katarina Mathernova, noted that the Russians had struck a children's hospital.

This is not a war on the battlefield. Soldiers are not fighting against soldiers. russia is killing civilians and bombing residential buildings and children's hospitals. We must speak loudly about this. We must write about it so that the world remembers the war crimes committed by russia in Ukraine. We must never forget - her post said.

Meanwhile, Moldova's Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the intrusion of a Russian UAV into its airspace during the attack on Ukraine.

We strongly condemn the massive combined missile and drone strike carried out against Ukraine overnight, targeting civilian, energy, railway, and logistics infrastructure. As a result, many people were killed and dozens were injured. One of the drones that attacked Ukraine also crossed the airspace of the Republic of Moldova - another violation of international law and a serious threat to our sovereignty and security. Moldova expresses full solidarity with Ukraine and the Ukrainian people - the ministry of the neighboring country said.

We remind you

In Kyiv, the death toll from the massive Russian attack rose to 15 people.