“This is a real proof of the changing realities of Russian aggression": Sibiga on the captured DPRK military

Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga said that the capture of North Korean soldiers is a real proof of the changing realities of Russian aggression and stressed that it was a difficult task to capture them because they committed suicide, reports UNN.

...it's a fact that it was really difficult to capture a North Korean soldier because they committed suicide. They were blowing themselves up, they were committing suicide. The Russian army also made it impossible for them to be captured alive. This happened, this is a real proof of the change in the realities of Russian aggression, namely the involvement of the North Korean military in this war. This is the first time they are fighting on the European continent after a long period - Sibiga said during a press conference with Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tahkno.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy released a new video of the interrogation of captured soldiers from North Korea, and emphasized that "the world will know the full truth about how Russia uses such guys.