They started shelling and did not allow to withdraw a captured DPRK soldier from the positions: military man about special operation in Kursk region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25409 views

Ukraine's special operations forces have captured a DPRK serviceman despite massive Russian shelling. This is the third attempt to capture North Korean soldiers, the previous two ended in the deaths of the prisoners.

The Russian army did not allow the captured North Korean soldier to be withdrawn from the positions by launching a massive artillery attack. This was reported to Donbas Realii by the servicemen of the Special Operations Forces who were involved in the operation, UNN reports.

According to them, Russian troops did not allow the SSO to leave the forest with the prisoner until the last moment.

They must have guessed that we were going to take their soldier away, and a massive shelling started. They were shooting very close and very accurately. They did not want us to take him away from there until the last moment. One FPV drone was also involved. It didn't hit either, but it's good for us 

- says an SSO operator with the call sign “Greek”.

The SDF military were preparing to capture soldiers from North Korea, including learning phrases in Korean, the participants of the operation said. The Ukrainian soldiers approached the location of the Russian army group in the forest wearing camouflage robes, so they were invisible.

According to the newspaper, this is the third attempt to capture DPRK soldiers. The first North Korean soldier to be captured was seriously wounded and died shortly after capture, and the second committed suicide. Therefore, the prisoner was examined and his means of harming himself were taken away.

Perhaps he was in painful shock from his injury and had not yet realized what was happening. We approached him very quickly. At the same time, the comrades who were with us controlled his every movement, that is, they kept him in the sights so as not to harm the group. Most likely, he was disoriented 

- said an SSO operator with the call sign “Greek”.

The prisoner was given an anesthetic injection and then handed over to doctors. According to the Ukrainian military, he was very thirsty and hungry.

Recently, Ukraine reported that the Defense Forces captured two North Korean soldiers in the Kursk region. According to the SBU, one of the DPRK soldiers was captured by fighters of the tactical group No. 84 of the Special Forces on January 9, 2025, and the other by paratroopers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

