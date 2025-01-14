Establishing the facts: Zelensky releases new video of interrogation of captured North Korean soldiers

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy released a new video of the interrogation of captured soldiers from North Korea, and emphasized that "the world will know the full truth about how Russia uses such guys," UNN reports.

"The communication between captured soldiers from North Korea and Ukrainian investigators continues. We are establishing the facts. We are checking all the details. The world will know the full truth about how Russia uses such guys who grew up in a complete information vacuum, know nothing about Ukraine at all and are used by Russia solely to continue and expand this war. Only Russia needs this war," Zelensky said.

In addition, President thanked the soldiers who are defending Ukrainian positions.

"I am also grateful to everyone in the world who helps us protect people's lives and our independence," Zelensky summarized.

