The statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry on the lifting of the moratorium on the deployment of intermediate-range and shorter-range missiles is a result of the "anti-Russian policy of NATO countries." This was stated on social media X by former Russian president, deputy chairman of the Security Council of the aggressor country Dmitry Medvedev, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to him, "this is a new reality that all our opponents will have to reckon with."

Expect further steps - Medvedev "warned."

Recall

Earlier, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia announced the lifting of the moratorium on the deployment of ground-based intermediate-range and shorter-range missiles. This decision was made "due to the disappearance of conditions for maintaining unilateral self-restrictions."

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, noted that Russia's lifting of the moratorium on the deployment of intermediate-range and shorter-range missiles is a formality, as the Russians "were already on standby since 2019," when US President Donald Trump withdrew from the relevant treaty "due to Russian violation."

