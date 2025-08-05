"This is a new reality": Medvedev frightened the West after Russia lifted the moratorium on missile deployment

$41.760.05
47.640.10
ukenru
05:35 AM • 1598 views
Where to go for the weekend: short trips around Ukraine that energize
Exclusive
August 4, 03:11 PM • 53924 views
Serhiy Kuzminykh and the pharmaceutical market: where patient care ends and lobbying beginsPhoto
August 4, 12:41 PM • 58923 views
Austrian court allowed Naftogaz to seize over 120 million euros of assets from Russia
Exclusive
August 4, 12:06 PM • 92711 views
The price of gold is rising. Why global demand for the precious metal has increased, while demand for jewelry has fallen
August 4, 11:14 AM • 129052 views
Keys to air defense – in the hands of the Kremlin? How the State Aviation Service's decision affects Ukraine's combat readiness
Exclusive
August 4, 10:06 AM • 79820 views
Russians started adding flammable mixture to "Shaheds" to cause more fires - expert
August 4, 07:56 AM • 71921 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against asset looters from temporarily occupied territories and 15 heads of Russian museums
Exclusive
August 4, 07:35 AM • 73937 views
Endocrinologist revealed the benefits and risks of glucose monitoring sensors
Exclusive
August 4, 07:19 AM • 70218 views
In Zhytomyr, a 17-year-old girl is suspected of brutally murdering her boyfriend
August 4, 01:37 AM • 63251 views
Trump named the likely date of his special envoy Witkoff's visit to Russia
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
2.7m/s
73%
752mm
Popular news
Ukrainian Ambassador Condemns Polish MP's Statement Regarding the Slogan "Glory to Ukraine"VideoAugust 4, 07:52 PM • 12399 views
Trump voters support tough stance on Russia - pollAugust 4, 08:15 PM • 7432 views
Trump forces Russia to ceasefire talks - US Ambassador to NATOAugust 4, 10:29 PM • 5382 views
Gasoline prices in Russia break records: local media explained the reasonAugust 4, 11:26 PM • 10870 views
Russia's war against Ukraine has become Trump's war - CNN01:56 AM • 13151 views
Publications
Where to go for the weekend: short trips around Ukraine that energize05:35 AM • 1590 views
Serhiy Kuzminykh and the pharmaceutical market: where patient care ends and lobbying beginsPhoto
Exclusive
August 4, 03:11 PM • 53920 views
The price of gold is rising. Why global demand for the precious metal has increased, while demand for jewelry has fallen
Exclusive
August 4, 12:06 PM • 92710 views
Keys to air defense – in the hands of the Kremlin? How the State Aviation Service's decision affects Ukraine's combat readinessAugust 4, 11:14 AM • 129051 views
How to choose a ripe, sweet, and truly delicious watermelonPhotoAugust 3, 07:54 AM • 249239 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Yermak
Yulia Svyrydenko
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv Oblast
Poland
India
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"PhotoAugust 4, 03:58 PM • 24492 views
Hailey Bieber showed a photo of her son and admitted that she had a difficult time with an unexpected pregnancyPhotoAugust 4, 01:38 PM • 48042 views
Fast fashion giant Shein fined one million euros for greenwashing - mediaAugust 4, 01:37 PM • 42965 views
Became a father for the fourth time: Serhiy Prytula shared a touching photo with his newborn sonPhotoAugust 4, 09:23 AM • 47983 views
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideoAugust 2, 04:52 PM • 351569 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
MIM-23 Hawk
Eurofighter Typhoon
9K720 Iskander
Diia (service)

"This is a new reality": Medvedev frightened the West after Russia lifted the moratorium on missile deployment

Kyiv • UNN

 • 864 views

According to the deputy head of the Russian Security Council, the statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry on lifting the moratorium on the deployment of intermediate and short-range missiles is a result of "the anti-Russian policy of NATO countries."

"This is a new reality": Medvedev frightened the West after Russia lifted the moratorium on missile deployment

The statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry on the lifting of the moratorium on the deployment of intermediate-range and shorter-range missiles is a result of the "anti-Russian policy of NATO countries." This was stated on social media X by former Russian president, deputy chairman of the Security Council of the aggressor country Dmitry Medvedev, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to him, "this is a new reality that all our opponents will have to reckon with."

Expect further steps

- Medvedev "warned."

Recall

Earlier, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia announced the lifting of the moratorium on the deployment of ground-based intermediate-range and shorter-range missiles. This decision was made "due to the disappearance of conditions for maintaining unilateral self-restrictions."

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, noted that Russia's lifting of the moratorium on the deployment of intermediate-range and shorter-range missiles is a formality, as the Russians "were already on standby since 2019," when US President Donald Trump withdrew from the relevant treaty "due to Russian violation."

Russia threatens to withdraw from moratorium on intermediate-range missiles09.06.25, 18:08 • 3728 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Politics
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
NATO
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine