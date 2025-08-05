"This is a new reality": Medvedev frightened the West after Russia lifted the moratorium on missile deployment
According to the deputy head of the Russian Security Council, the statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry on lifting the moratorium on the deployment of intermediate and short-range missiles is a result of "the anti-Russian policy of NATO countries."
The statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry on the lifting of the moratorium on the deployment of intermediate-range and shorter-range missiles is a result of the "anti-Russian policy of NATO countries." This was stated on social media X by former Russian president, deputy chairman of the Security Council of the aggressor country Dmitry Medvedev, as reported by UNN.
According to him, "this is a new reality that all our opponents will have to reckon with."
Earlier, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia announced the lifting of the moratorium on the deployment of ground-based intermediate-range and shorter-range missiles. This decision was made "due to the disappearance of conditions for maintaining unilateral self-restrictions."
Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, noted that Russia's lifting of the moratorium on the deployment of intermediate-range and shorter-range missiles is a formality, as the Russians "were already on standby since 2019," when US President Donald Trump withdrew from the relevant treaty "due to Russian violation."
