Russia threatens to withdraw from moratorium on intermediate-range missiles

$41.400.07
47.270.10
ukenru
Stoking the fire even more: political scientist on Trump's actions to suppress protests in the US
Exclusive
01:46 PM • 7324 views

Stoking the fire even more: political scientist on Trump's actions to suppress protests in the US

Exclusive
01:35 PM • 16102 views

Alcohol, violations, contempt of court: the driving history of the scandalous MP Serhiy Kuzminykh

Exclusive
01:15 PM • 15855 views

Marketing ban did not stop price increases, regulation of producers is needed - MP

Exclusive
12:50 PM • 33703 views

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice

11:52 AM • 26089 views

Ukrainians are returning from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced the start of an exchange in several stages in the coming days

Exclusive
11:44 AM • 29064 views

Delaying tactics? SAPO should draw the court's attention to Kuzminykh's defense's abuse

June 9, 08:00 AM • 87748 views

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

June 9, 07:12 AM • 77156 views

Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15

June 9, 06:55 AM • 45976 views

General Staff confirmed the hit of aircraft at the "Savasleika" airfield in Russia: likely MiG-31 and Su-30/34

June 9, 06:30 AM • 46319 views

General Staff confirmed the hit on a Russian military-industrial complex facility in Cheboksary, where antennas for "Shaheds" were manufactured

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
5.6m/s
40%
751mm
Popular news

Explosions reported in Rivne amid missile threat

June 9, 06:13 AM • 76014 views

"Call of Duty: Black Ops 7" presented at Xbox Games Showcase 2025

June 9, 08:01 AM • 51954 views

EU may vote on new sanctions against the Russia on June 20, subject to coordination with the US - Politico

June 9, 08:28 AM • 54079 views

Special Operation "Spiderweb": NATO learns how Ukraine's "creativity" is changing the situation on the battlefield - AFP

June 9, 09:23 AM • 79398 views

Tom Felton brushes off criticism of Rowling's views: fan reaction is mixed

09:31 AM • 29084 views
Publications

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice
Exclusive

12:50 PM • 33703 views

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

June 9, 08:00 AM • 87748 views

How to protect your hair in summer: trichologist's advice
Exclusive

June 9, 05:45 AM • 111520 views

Today the Tony Awards ceremony will take place: who may receive the award

June 8, 08:18 AM • 99138 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

June 7, 05:00 AM • 239975 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Gitanas Nausėda

Friedrich Merz

Yurii Ihnat

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Poland

Estonia

Latvia

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Tom Felton brushes off criticism of Rowling's views: fan reaction is mixed

09:31 AM • 29199 views

"Call of Duty: Black Ops 7" presented at Xbox Games Showcase 2025

June 9, 08:01 AM • 52304 views

Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15

June 9, 07:12 AM • 77156 views

Prime Video series "Étoile" is being canceled after one season

June 7, 11:27 AM • 110674 views

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a trip to Disneyland with their children

June 7, 10:33 AM • 132903 views
Actual

Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Shahed-136

MiG-31

Kh-101

Kalibr (missile family)

Russia threatens to withdraw from moratorium on intermediate-range missiles

Kyiv • UNN

 • 332 views

Russia is considering withdrawing from the moratorium on the deployment of intermediate- and shorter-range missiles, accusing the United States of deploying such missiles in the world. The Russian Federation does not see reciprocity from the United States.

Russia threatens to withdraw from moratorium on intermediate-range missiles

Moscow is considering withdrawing from the moratorium on the deployment of intermediate-range and shorter-range missiles, said Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov. According to him, Russia is allegedly "forced to react to the emergence of new and, moreover, very sensitive missile threats." This is reported by UNN with reference to Deutsche Welle.

Details

The Russian moratorium on the deployment of ground-based intermediate-range and shorter-range missiles (IRBMs) is "nearing its logical conclusion," Ryabkov said.

He justified this by the fact that Russia does not see "any cardinal changes, let alone reversals in the US plans for further forward deployment of ground-based intermediate-range and shorter-range missiles in various regions of the world" and assumes that this activity "will only increase."

The reality is that the restraint shown by Russia in the field of "post-INF Treaty" was not appreciated by the US and its allies and was not reciprocated 

- Ryabkov claims.

Russia is hunting for spare parts: how Moscow is buying up Soviet components to block Ukraine's access to them05.06.25, 17:25 • 121759 views

Addition

In October 2018, then-US President Donald Trump announced his intention to withdraw from the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF), accusing Russia of violating it. According to Washington, the Russian 9M729 missile of the Iskander complex, or SSC-8 according to NATO classification, which can be equipped with a nuclear warhead, is capable of flying much further than the 500 km claimed by Moscow, and when deployed in the Kaliningrad region, it is capable of reaching Western European capitals.

The United States wants to deploy the latest Typhon missile system in Japan, which was previously banned by a treaty with Russia10.09.24, 14:24 • 11257 views

Moscow denies that the Iskander missiles violate the INF Treaty. At the end of November 2018, Sergei Ryabkov called the US statements about Moscow's violation of the INF Treaty "unfounded" and "groundless." In August 2019, he said in an interview that shortly before the termination of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, Moscow proposed to Washington and NATO a moratorium on the deployment of such missiles in Europe.

New Russian missile “Oreshnik” was created in violation of international treaty - media22.11.24, 11:34 • 18162 views

Let us remind you

NATO is asking its European member states to increase their ground-based air defense capabilities fivefold as the alliance seeks to fill a key gap in response to the threat of Russian aggression. The Alliance is insisting on a fivefold increase in ground-based air defense.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

WarNews of the World
Kaliningrad Oblast
Deutsche Welle
NATO
Donald Trump
9K720 Iskander
United States
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9