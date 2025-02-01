SBU detains 5 accomplices of Russian Federation: they tried to create an “insurgent movement” to destabilize the situation in Ukraine

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 40534 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 74547 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 103956 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 107192 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 125617 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102727 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 131069 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103627 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113349 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116944 views

Popular news
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 99374 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 27921 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 114023 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 33884 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 108493 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 40534 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 125617 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 131069 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 163666 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153667 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 6872 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 12971 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 108493 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 114023 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138946 views
SBU detains 5 accomplices of Russian Federation: they tried to create an “insurgent movement” to destabilize the situation in Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 54691 views

SBU detained 5 Russian accomplices who tried to create an “insurgency” to destabilize Ukraine.

The Security Service of Ukraine detained 5 Russian accomplices who tried to create an "insurgent movement" to destabilize Ukraine, the SBU press service reports, UNN reports.

The SBU neutralized the subversive activities of the pro-Kremlin organization "Workers' Front of Ukraine", which, on the order of Russia, tried to create protest movements in our country

- the SBU reported.

"According to the case file, the offenders, under the guise of spreading neo-communist ideas, agitated Ukrainians to rebel against the government and lay down their arms to the Nazis. Among other things, the defendants called on citizens of conscription age to evade mobilization, and on active military personnel to disobey orders from commanders and commit desertion. The agitators also suggested that Ukrainian defenders unite in so-called "soldiers' committees" to collectively refuse to participate in hostilities at the front," the statement said.

The SBU noted that in order to spread Kremlin narratives, the criminals created pages of their association in various social networks, where more than 30 thousand users subscribed to them, and the suspects massively posted propaganda leaflets with a QR code of a hostile organization and calls to disrupt mobilization on the streets of Ukrainian cities.

"Every day, they visited at least 30 addresses, where they placed 'agitprops' on bulletin boards or simply on the walls of buildings. To print the propaganda visuals, they set up clandestine 'printing houses' right in their own homes," the statement said.

"The Security Service detained five organizers of hostile cells during special operations in Kyiv, Dnipro, Odesa, Poltava and Kharkiv regions. All detainees are local residents aged 20 to 32. Some of them are students, others are employees of enterprises or unemployed, who acted under the coordination of a representative from Russia, the so-called "trade union curator" from Russia," the SBU said.

During the searches, wholesale batches of hostile visuals, communist literature, computers and mobile phones with evidence of crimes were found.

The 5 detainees were served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces and other military formations during a special period, committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy). Three of the defendants are in custody. The court imposed round-the-clock house arrest with the wearing of an electronic device on the other two.

Recall

Kyiv detained Russian agent suspected of planning to detonate explosives near the building of the Security Service of Ukraine.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Crimes and emergencies
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
odesaOdesa
kyivKyiv
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising