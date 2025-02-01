SBU detains 5 accomplices of Russian Federation: they tried to create an “insurgent movement” to destabilize the situation in Ukraine

The Security Service of Ukraine detained 5 Russian accomplices who tried to create an "insurgent movement" to destabilize Ukraine, the SBU press service reports, UNN reports.

The SBU neutralized the subversive activities of the pro-Kremlin organization "Workers' Front of Ukraine", which, on the order of Russia, tried to create protest movements in our country - the SBU reported.

"According to the case file, the offenders, under the guise of spreading neo-communist ideas, agitated Ukrainians to rebel against the government and lay down their arms to the Nazis. Among other things, the defendants called on citizens of conscription age to evade mobilization, and on active military personnel to disobey orders from commanders and commit desertion. The agitators also suggested that Ukrainian defenders unite in so-called "soldiers' committees" to collectively refuse to participate in hostilities at the front," the statement said.

The SBU noted that in order to spread Kremlin narratives, the criminals created pages of their association in various social networks, where more than 30 thousand users subscribed to them, and the suspects massively posted propaganda leaflets with a QR code of a hostile organization and calls to disrupt mobilization on the streets of Ukrainian cities.

"Every day, they visited at least 30 addresses, where they placed 'agitprops' on bulletin boards or simply on the walls of buildings. To print the propaganda visuals, they set up clandestine 'printing houses' right in their own homes," the statement said.

"The Security Service detained five organizers of hostile cells during special operations in Kyiv, Dnipro, Odesa, Poltava and Kharkiv regions. All detainees are local residents aged 20 to 32. Some of them are students, others are employees of enterprises or unemployed, who acted under the coordination of a representative from Russia, the so-called "trade union curator" from Russia," the SBU said.

During the searches, wholesale batches of hostile visuals, communist literature, computers and mobile phones with evidence of crimes were found.

The 5 detainees were served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces and other military formations during a special period, committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy). Three of the defendants are in custody. The court imposed round-the-clock house arrest with the wearing of an electronic device on the other two.

