Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

They sold fictitious vlk certificates: more than 10 officials were detained

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25804 views

The security service eliminated 5 schemes of evading mobilization and illegal travel abroad of men of military age, detaining more than 10 organizers, including officials of the shopping center and Military Medical commissions, who sold fictitious certificates and documents.

They sold fictitious vlk certificates: more than 10 officials were detained

The security service eliminated 5 more schemes for evading the mobilization and illegal travel abroad of men of military age. As a result of comprehensive measures, more than 10 organizers of transactions were detained in different regions of Ukraine. Among them are officials of the shopping center and Military Medical commissions. This is reported by the press service of the SBU, writes UNN.

For money, they helped evaders escape from conscription through forged documents and subsequent flight abroad. The cost of such "services" was up to 12 thousand US dollars,

- the message says.

In Dnipropetrovsk Region:

Internal security officers of the SBU neutralized a criminal group that sold fictitious certificates of unfitness for service for health reasons.

To implement the "scheme", he attracted two of his subordinates and ten other accomplices. These are, in particular, officials of local hospitals and intermediaries for finding clients and transferring bribes to the organizer. During the searches, the attackers found unregistered weapons and more than 3.5 million cash in Hryvnia equivalent.

In Poltava Region:

Suspicion was reported to the head of the District Military Medical Commission and three of his subordinates. Officials "stamped out" fictitious diagnoses for evaders who did not even pass a medical examination, but only bought documents from vlk officials.

In Cherkasy:

The head of a division of one of the municipal enterprises of the city council, who sold "places" to evaders in the Register of drug addicts of the regional drug dispensary, was exposed. The official involved the head of the department, a narcologist of a medical institution, in illegal activities. Thus, the defendants promised to "hide" their clients from conscription.

On Odessa Region:

Law enforcement officers exposed businessmen who issued false paternity over minors to those liable for military service for traveling abroad.

In Khmelnitsky:

Two businessmen who sold fake medical certificates on the presence of Disability Group II were detained on Goryachy.

Investigations are continuing on all open facts to establish all the circumstances of the crimes and bring the perpetrators to justice.

Olga Rozgon

