Odessa resident disguised himself as a" grandmother " to illegally get to Slovakia - State Border Guard service

Border guards exposed a man on the Kiev - Uzhgorod train who changed into women's clothing to illegally cross the Ukrainian border. This is reported by the state border service of Ukraine, writes UNN.

A colorful headscarf, glasses, a suitable outfit, even a checkered bag - the inventive resident of Odessa took maximum measures of disguise "under the grandmother" to get to the Borderlands. However, his plan failed, the pseudo-Bush was exposed while traveling to its destination by train, - the message says.

Details

It is noted that during the verification activities of passengers of the train "Kiev - Uzhgorod" operational officers of the chop border detachment found a suspicious person in one of the cars. Dressed in women's clothing, she still resembled a man in appearance.

At the request of law enforcement officers to provide documents, the "grandmother" replied that she did not have any with her. When the pseudo - Bush was exposed, the man admitted that he disguised himself as an elderly woman in order to get unnoticed first to Uzhgorod, and then to the Ukrainian-Slovak border.

Border guards found that this is the second such attempt of the offender. The last time, in early June, he was detained for attempting to illegally cross the border by military personnel of the border service department "Uzhgorod". The man then made a route to the state border using online maps, but did not have time to use it. During the verification activities, he was detained by a Border Patrol.

This time the resident of Odessa acted according to the same plan, but also dressed up, but again got caught.

The man was taken to the border unit and administrative and procedural documents were drawn up against him under Part 2 of Article 204 of the Code of administrative offenses of Ukraine "illegal crossing or attempt to illegally cross the state border of Ukraine". He will have to answer to the court for what he has done.

