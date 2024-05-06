A man dressed as a woman tried to cross the border with Romania with his sister's passport

Border guards of the Khyzha department of the Mukachevo detachment detained a 44-year-old resident of Zolotonosha dressed as a woman near the border with Romania. This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, according to UNN.

Armed with his sister's passport, an unpretentious "fashion bow", makeup and a wig, the man came to Zakarpattia to try to illegally cross the Ukrainian-Romanian border, - the statement said.

Details

The maneuver with disguise was easily exposed by the outfit as soon as the trickster got to the border. However, the man tried not to give up, claiming that he was a citizen of Ukraine and even provided his passport for verification.

A report on an administrative offense under Art. 204-1 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses "Illegal crossing or attempt to illegally cross the state border of Ukraine" was drawn up against the detainee, and the case was sent to court.

Recall

Border guards exposed a scheme to smuggle two Kharkiv residents across the Ukrainian border to Romania under the false pretext of attending their grandmother's funeral.