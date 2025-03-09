The Vice President of the United States complained about being chased by pro-Ukrainian protesters
Kyiv • UNN
J.D. Vance stated that a group of people shouting "Glory to Ukraine" chased him while he was walking with his 3-year-old daughter. The politician had a "respectful conversation" with the protesters, after which they stopped the chase.
Vice President of the United States JD Vance complained that pro-Ukrainian protesters chased him while he was walking with his daughter. He wrote about this on his page on social media X (Twitter), reports UNN.
Details
The Vice President of the USA recounted that on Saturday, March 8, when he was walking with his 3-year-old daughter, a "group of protesters shouting 'Glory to Ukraine'" was "following and yelling" at them.
He reported that he decided to talk to the protesters to ask them to "leave his daughter alone," and almost all of them agreed.
For the most part, it was a respectful conversation, but if you are chasing a 3-year-old child as part of a political protest, you are a terrible person
