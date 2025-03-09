Tragedy in Ternopil region: the child who was searched for was found dead
Kyiv • UNN
In the Chortkiv district, a minor who went missing on March 6 was found dead. Rescuers, dog handlers, and drones were involved in the search operation.
In Ternopil region, the search for a missing minor boy from the village of Ivane-Puste has ended. The child, who left home on March 6, was found dead. This was reported by the Main Department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Ternopil region on social media Facebook, as reported by UNN.
Details
It is noted that the report of the disappearance of a resident of the village of Ivane-Puste in the Chortkiv district was received by rescuers on March 8 at 11:02.
Seven rescuers, four units of special equipment, dog handlers with a dog, and drones were involved in the search.
Unfortunately, this time help was not possible. The personnel of the search and rescue group found the body of the missing child without signs of life
