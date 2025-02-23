Murder of 2-year-old girl: suspect detained in Poltava region

Law enforcement officers in Poltava region have detained a man involved in the brutal murder of a two-year-old girl. This was reported by the Poltava regional police on Facebook, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that on Saturday, February 22, a two-year-old girl went missing in the village of Reshetylivka, Poltava region.

The police found the missing child without signs of life in one of the rooms of the household at her place of residence. According to law enforcement, she had been brutally murdered.

The girl's body showed signs of violent death. The police launched a pre-trial investigation - the post says.

The police reported that the person involved in the commission of a particularly serious crime had been detained. He was , a 27-year-old partner of her mother.

The suspect was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. He was served a notice of suspicion and the issue of choosing custody as a measure of restraint is being decided - the police inform.

The Poltava Police Investigation Unit, under the procedural supervision of the Prosecutor's Office, is investigating the incident under the criminal proceedings initiated on the grounds of a crime stipulated by paragraph 2 of Part 2 of Article 115 (Intentional murder of a minor child) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The article provides for ten to fifteen years in prison or life imprisonment.

