Murder of 2-year-old girl: suspect detained in Poltava region

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

February 28, 12:11 AM
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM
Murder of 2-year-old girl: suspect detained in Poltava region

Murder of 2-year-old girl: suspect detained in Poltava region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29239 views

The body of a 2-year-old girl with signs of violent death was found in the village of Reshetylivka. The police detained the 27-year-old partner of the child's mother, who faces up to 15 years in prison or life in prison.

Law enforcement officers in Poltava region have detained a man involved in the brutal murder of a two-year-old girl. This was reported by the Poltava regional police on Facebook, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that on Saturday, February 22, a two-year-old girl went missing in the village of Reshetylivka, Poltava region.

The police found the missing child without signs of life in one of the rooms of the household at her place of residence. According to law enforcement, she had been brutally murdered. 

The girl's body showed signs of violent death. The police launched a pre-trial investigation

The police reported that the person involved in the commission of a particularly serious crime had been detained. He was , a 27-year-old partner of her mother.

The suspect was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. He was served a notice of suspicion and the issue of choosing custody as a measure of restraint is being decided

The Poltava Police Investigation Unit, under the procedural supervision of the Prosecutor's Office, is investigating the incident under the criminal proceedings initiated on the grounds of a crime stipulated by paragraph 2 of Part 2 of Article 115 (Intentional murder of a minor child) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Image

The article provides for ten to fifteen years in prison or life imprisonment.

Recall

In Zhytomyr, a drunk man kicked in the face of his 7-year-old stepson, who stood up for his mother during a family conflict. The woman and her children were placed in a shelter, and criminal proceedings were opened against the offender.

Scandal at a school in Rivne region: a teacher abused students21.02.25, 15:46 • 24853 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

Crimes and emergencies
ukraineUkraine
poltavaPoltava

