Scandal at a school in Rivne region: a teacher abused students

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Scandal at a school in Rivne region: a teacher abused students

Scandal at a school in Rivne region: a teacher abused students

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24854 views

In a school in the Berezivska community of Sarny district, a teacher used physical force and psychological violence against students, which was caught on video. The police and the educational ombudsman launched an investigation into the incident.

A scandal has erupted in Rivne region over a video of a school teacher committing physical and psychological violence against students. The incident occurred at a school in the Berezivska territorial community of Sarny district, UNN reports.

What is known: The video was discovered by law enforcement officers in Rohatyn on February 20 at 21:45 while monitoring social media.

The information was registered in the unified register, and the issue of opening criminal proceedings is being considered

- the statement said.

Reaction of the Ombudsman and the educational community

The office of the Ombudsman in Rivne region stated that it had appealed to the competent authorities to verify the facts recorded in the video.

The teacher's inappropriate attitude, including insulting remarks and the use of physical force against students, was recorded

- the statement said.
 According to the Law on Education, teachers are obliged to respect the dignity of students and protect them from any form of violence.

The Ombudsman of Ukraine emphasizes that violations of children's rights in educational institutions are unacceptable. School should be a safe environment where respect and support are key principles of the educational process

- the statement said.

Education Ombudsman Nadiya Leshchyk noted that she has already contacted the police and the school principal, where an internal investigation is underway. She also sent inquiries to the educational institution and the Education Department of the Berezivka Village Council for an impartial investigation and prosecution of the perpetrators.

The Ombudsperson emphasized that publicity in such cases is necessary to avoid impunity. She also noted that the analysis of statistics shows an increase in the number of cases of violence against both children and teachers.

Recall

In Rivne region, an incident at a school has broken out that has attracted public attention - a teacher used force against a student

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
ukraineUkraine
rivneRivne

