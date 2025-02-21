Scandal at a school in Rivne region: a teacher abused students

A scandal has erupted in Rivne region over a video of a school teacher committing physical and psychological violence against students. The incident occurred at a school in the Berezivska territorial community of Sarny district, UNN reports.

What is known: The video was discovered by law enforcement officers in Rohatyn on February 20 at 21:45 while monitoring social media.

The information was registered in the unified register, and the issue of opening criminal proceedings is being considered - the statement said.

Reaction of the Ombudsman and the educational community

The office of the Ombudsman in Rivne region stated that it had appealed to the competent authorities to verify the facts recorded in the video.

The teacher's inappropriate attitude, including insulting remarks and the use of physical force against students, was recorded - the statement said.

According to the Law on Education, teachers are obliged to respect the dignity of students and protect them from any form of violence.

The Ombudsman of Ukraine emphasizes that violations of children's rights in educational institutions are unacceptable. School should be a safe environment where respect and support are key principles of the educational process - the statement said.

Education Ombudsman Nadiya Leshchyk noted that she has already contacted the police and the school principal, where an internal investigation is underway. She also sent inquiries to the educational institution and the Education Department of the Berezivka Village Council for an impartial investigation and prosecution of the perpetrators.

The Ombudsperson emphasized that publicity in such cases is necessary to avoid impunity. She also noted that the analysis of statistics shows an increase in the number of cases of violence against both children and teachers.

In Rivne region, an incident at a school has broken out that has attracted public attention - a teacher used force against a student.