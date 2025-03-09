A 14-year-old teenager shot a police officer in New Jersey during a shootout
Kyiv • UNN
In New Jersey, a teenager opened fire on police officers responding to reports of an armed group. One officer was killed, another injured, and the suspect has been apprehended.
In New Jersey, a fourteen-year-old teenager opened fire on police officers, resulting in one officer's death and another being injured. This was reported by CBS News, as conveyed by UNN.
Details
The incident occurred on March 7, when police responded to reports of a group of armed teenagers.
Officer Joseph Ascona, who had served in the Newark police for five years, was pronounced dead after being taken to a university hospital in Newark, the Essex County Prosecutor's Office reported.
The suspect, who was apprehended with injuries after the chase, is charged with the murder of a police officer.
According to officials, several other individuals were detained and questioned by the police. They were also charged with attempted murder and illegal possession of firearms.
Recall
At Kirtland Air Force Base in New Mexico, a shooting occurred, resulting in the death of one military member and another being injured. The incident took place after a pursuit outside the base.
In New Zealand, a female police officer was killed for the first time during an attack on a patrol02.01.25, 05:39 • 30001 view