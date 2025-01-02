In New Zealand, a female police officer was killed for the first time during an attack on a patrol

In New Zealand, the first female police officer was killed in an attack on police officers. This was reported by AP, according to UNN.

Details

The incident occurred in the morning when the police officers were patrolling the parking lot on foot. The driver of the car ran over two police officers, then abruptly turned around and drove the car toward one of them. During this attack, a third policeman who was in the patrol car suffered a concussion.

Two bystanders were also injured in the incident.

Police detained a 32-year-old man suspected of several crimes, including murder and attempted murder.

The deceased police officer became the first woman in the history of New Zealand to die in the line of duty as a result of a crime.

