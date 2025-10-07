They made shawarma instead of serving: an officer who forced soldiers to work at his wife's kiosk will be tried in Donetsk region – SBI

In Donetsk region, a military official will be prosecuted for forcing subordinates to cook and sell shawarma for two years instead of performing combat missions. According to the SBI, the "service" was conducted under the direction of his wife, and the state lost more than 4 million hryvnias. This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation, writes UNN.

SBI investigators have completed the pre-trial investigation against the deputy head of one of the units in Donetsk region, who, instead of sending soldiers to serve, sent them to make shawarma.

According to the investigation, for almost two years, the deputy head of the unit forced two servicemen to perform construction and household work at his household. In addition, they built and maintained a shawarma kiosk owned by the officer's wife. The woman actually managed their "service" – distributing duties and controlling earnings. – reported the SBI.

Despite the fact that the soldiers did not participate in hostilities for a single day, they received full monetary support, including payments for participation in combat operations. According to the investigation's calculations, the state suffered losses of more than 4 million hryvnias.

The officer is charged with abuse of power and complicity in evading military service under martial law.

He faces up to 10 years in prison under Articles 364 and 409 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Separately, charges have been sent to court against two servicemen who agreed to such "service" – they are charged with evading military duties through deception.

