They made shawarma instead of serving: an officer who forced soldiers to work at his wife's kiosk will be tried in Donetsk region – SBI

Exclusive
07:13 AM • 3100 views
NABU's monopoly on fighting corruption must be eliminated - member of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee
Exclusive
October 6, 12:45 PM • 24215 views
Should we expect the dollar at 50? Economist predicted how much the dollar will cost in 2026
October 6, 10:30 AM • 55546 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an explosives plant in Russia, an oil terminal and an ammunition depot in Crimea
October 6, 10:10 AM • 46113 views
Ukraine plans to launch platforms for exporting Ukrainian weapons by the end of the year
October 6, 06:51 AM • 48493 views
New rules for entry to the EU from October 12: clarification from the State Border Guard Service
October 6, 06:06 AM • 85350 views
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award Schedule
October 6, 06:00 AM • 34472 views
Full Moon on October 7: Astrologer Bazylenko explained how it will affect Ukraine
October 5, 03:08 PM • 40754 views
Ihnat explained what factors affect the difficulty of shooting down drones and missiles
October 5, 07:57 AM • 66830 views
Zelenskyy on the night attack: Russia launched over 50 missiles and about 500 drones at Ukraine
October 4, 11:20 PM • 78032 views
Party with anti-Ukrainian views wins Czech elections: Andrej Babiš to form government
Head of Mykolaiv KEU embezzled UAH 1.4 million allocated for the country's defense
May accelerate the evolution of war: Ukraine created a unique unmanned surface vessel
Finnish President and Prime Minister to visit US for meeting with Trump: what will they discuss?
Russian invaders lost 1020 servicemen and 458 pieces of equipment in one day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
EU countries agree to restrict travel for Russian diplomats amid surge in potential spy attacks - FT
NABU's monopoly on fighting corruption must be eliminated - member of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee
Exclusive
07:13 AM • 3118 views
Top 5 Chicken Dishes: Simple and Delicious Recipes for Family Dinner
Moment of purification and a great energy breakthrough: astrological forecast for the week of October 6-12
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award Schedule
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklist
Selena Gomez shared a touching video from her own wedding
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take place
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis Kelce
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free time
Prince William reveals his plans for legacy and protecting children from media
They made shawarma instead of serving: an officer who forced soldiers to work at his wife's kiosk will be tried in Donetsk region – SBI

Kyiv • UNN

 • 366 views

An officer who forced his subordinates to cook and sell shawarma instead of serving will be tried in Donetsk region. The state suffered losses of over 4 million hryvnias.

They made shawarma instead of serving: an officer who forced soldiers to work at his wife's kiosk will be tried in Donetsk region – SBI

In Donetsk region, a military official will be prosecuted for forcing subordinates to cook and sell shawarma for two years instead of performing combat missions. According to the SBI, the "service" was conducted under the direction of his wife, and the state lost more than 4 million hryvnias. This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation, writes UNN.

Details

SBI investigators have completed the pre-trial investigation against the deputy head of one of the units in Donetsk region, who, instead of sending soldiers to serve, sent them to make shawarma.

According to the investigation, for almost two years, the deputy head of the unit forced two servicemen to perform construction and household work at his household. In addition, they built and maintained a shawarma kiosk owned by the officer's wife. The woman actually managed their "service" – distributing duties and controlling earnings.

– reported the SBI.

Despite the fact that the soldiers did not participate in hostilities for a single day, they received full monetary support, including payments for participation in combat operations. According to the investigation's calculations, the state suffered losses of more than 4 million hryvnias.

The officer is charged with abuse of power and complicity in evading military service under martial law.

In Chernihiv region, a TCC official was exposed in a scheme of evading conscription for those liable for military service03.10.25, 11:56 • 2659 views

He faces up to 10 years in prison under Articles 364 and 409 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Separately, charges have been sent to court against two servicemen who agreed to such "service" – they are charged with evading military duties through deception.

OPZZh MP organized a scheme with fictitious students to evade mobilization in Kharkiv - OGP02.10.25, 17:12 • 2320 views

Stepan Haftko

Crimes and emergencies
Donetsk Oblast
Chernihiv Oblast
Ukraine
Kharkiv