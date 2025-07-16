"They are not easy to use": Skibitsky on long-range Tomahawk missiles

US President Donald Trump considered transferring long-range Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine. Major General Vadym Skibitskyi, Deputy Head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, explained that there are nuances to using such weapons.

Details

Vadym Skibitskyi emphasized that Ukraine is grateful for the US military assistance and lifted the veil on the supply of long-range Tomahawk missiles.

Tomahawk is a high-precision cruise missile with a range of 1600 km, capable of hitting cities deep inside Russia. Ukraine's previous requests for Tomahawks were rejected by the Biden administration. Such long-range missiles are quite difficult to deploy in Ukraine.

They are not easy to use. The main launchers are warships or strategic bombers. We don't have any strategic bombers. - Skibitskyi explained.

The Major General confirmed that the leaders of the countries, Trump and Zelenskyy, discussed the transfer of long-range Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, but no agreement was reached.

During one of the phone calls, Trump asked Zelenskyy if the Armed Forces of Ukraine could strike Moscow and St. Petersburg. The President of Ukraine replied that Kyiv would do so if it received the necessary weapons. Later, Trump stated that Ukraine should not attack Moscow.

In addition, the military noted that negotiations are ongoing regarding restrictions on the use of American ATACMS missiles with a range of 300 km.

Recall

UNN previously wrote that US President Donald Trump agreed to provide Ukraine with five Patriot air defense systems instead of two.