"There will be new deepstrikes against Russia's actions": Zelenskyy on the situation at the front on September 19

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard reports from the military and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi regarding the situation on the fronts, particularly in the Pokrovsk and Dobropillia directions. The head of state stated this in his evening address on September 19, as reported by UNN.

We continue counter-offensive actions in the Donetsk direction. The Pokrovsk area, the Dobropillia area – that was one of the most important directions for the Russians' offensive, and they were unable to launch a full-scale offensive there. Our military is destroying their forces - Zelenskyy said.

He added that the Russians suffered significant losses – at the same time, the exchange fund was replenished with captured occupiers.

I want to thank all our units involved: the 79th, 82nd airborne assault brigades, our assault units – the 1st, 33rd, 225th, 425th assault regiments – the 14th brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine - the President stated.

He also touched upon the topic of Kupiansk's defense in Kharkiv Oblast.

Thank you to all brigades. There will be new deepstrikes in response to what Russia is doing - the message reads.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine damaged and flooded the gas pipeline through which the Russians tried to break into Kupiansk.