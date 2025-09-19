$41.250.05
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

"There will be new deepstrikes against Russia's actions": Zelenskyy on the situation at the front on September 19

Kyiv • UNN

 • 352 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard reports from the military and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, on the situation at the front. He reported successful counter-offensive actions in the Donetsk direction, particularly in the Pokrovsk and Dobropillia areas, where the Russians suffered significant losses.

"There will be new deepstrikes against Russia's actions": Zelenskyy on the situation at the front on September 19

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard reports from the military and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi regarding the situation on the fronts, particularly in the Pokrovsk and Dobropillia directions. The head of state stated this in his evening address on September 19, as reported by UNN.

Details

We continue counter-offensive actions in the Donetsk direction. The Pokrovsk area, the Dobropillia area – that was one of the most important directions for the Russians' offensive, and they were unable to launch a full-scale offensive there. Our military is destroying their forces

- Zelenskyy said.

He added that the Russians suffered significant losses – at the same time, the exchange fund was replenished with captured occupiers.

I want to thank all our units involved: the 79th, 82nd airborne assault brigades, our assault units – the 1st, 33rd, 225th, 425th assault regiments – the 14th brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine

- the President stated.

He also touched upon the topic of Kupiansk's defense in Kharkiv Oblast.

Thank you to all brigades. There will be new deepstrikes in response to what Russia is doing

- the message reads.

Recall

The Defense Forces of Ukraine damaged and flooded the gas pipeline through which the Russians tried to break into Kupiansk.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in UkrainePolitics
Pokrovsk
Kharkiv Oblast
National Guard of Ukraine
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Donetsk
Kupyansk