There will be checks on the diagnoses of all officials, starting with top officials: Vereshchuk on fake disabilities
Kyiv • UNN
Deputy Head of the Prosecutor General's Office Iryna Vereshchuk announced that officials will be checked immediately for false disability diagnoses. The government has a month to amend the legislation on the MSEC.
In Ukraine, due to the situation with the MSEC and fake disabilities, there will be urgent and quick checks for false diagnoses of all officials, starting with top officials. This was stated by the Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Iryna Vereshchuk during a telethon, a correspondent of UNN reports.
"The President was clear and I hope he was understood by all the officials who participated in the NSDC meeting. Immediate and rapid checks on false diagnoses of all officials, starting with the top officials. Bringing to justice those involved in falsifications and abuses, as well as urgent changes to the legislation. There is very little time for all this, and the President is waiting for the result," said Vereshchuk.
According to her, the government is responsible for legislative initiatives.
"In particular, the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Social Policy should immediately submit amendments to the legislation, adopt them and put them into effect. We have a month to make such changes," said Vereshchuk.
SBU: 64 MSEC officials received suspicion, over 4 thousand disability certificates canceled22.10.24, 17:32 • 21628 views
Addendum
Zelenskyy reportedthat during the NSDC meeting on the situation with the MSEC and the abuse of disability by officials of various state bodies, a list of solutions was identified that would restore justice. In particular, it is the digitalization of the processes of passing all stages of medical and social expert commissions, real verification of declarations of MSEC members.
President Zelensky demands that a billbe drafted to eliminate medical and social expert commissions from December 31, 2024.