SBU: 64 MSEC officials received suspicion, over 4 thousand disability certificates canceled

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM • 26290 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 124983 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 179195 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 112435 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 348006 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 175442 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 146183 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196507 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 125388 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108325 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Milk scandal: in Georgia, the largest producer fed cows with chicken manure

April 3, 06:59 PM • 12914 views

"He speaks logical things": Elon Musk's father said he admires Putin

April 3, 07:15 PM • 10575 views

Kharkiv under attack by enemy drones: hit in a residential building, a fire broke out

April 3, 07:24 PM • 8580 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

02:06 AM • 7930 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 10907 views
Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 5704 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 26291 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 90819 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 124983 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 23617 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 26195 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 40008 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 48427 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 136923 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

SBU: 64 MSEC officials received suspicion, over 4 thousand disability certificates canceled

Kyiv • UNN

 • 21628 views

The SBU uncovered large-scale corruption schemes in medical and social expert commissions. 64 officials were suspected, over 4000 disability certificates were canceled, and 8 criminal groups were exposed.

SBU: 64 MSEC officials received suspicion, over 4 thousand disability certificates canceled

Based on the SBU materials, 64 officials of the MSEC have already received suspicion, and more than 4 thousand disability certificates have been canceled. UNN reports this with reference to the SBU.

The Security Service, in cooperation with other law enforcement agencies, systematically exposes large-scale corruption schemes in the ranks of medical and social expert commissions. Thus, in 2024, based on the SBU materials, 64 officials of the MSEC were suspected of committing crimes, and another 9 people have already been convicted. In addition, at the initiative of the Ukrainian special service, 4106 disability certificates, which were issued on the basis of fictitious documents, were canceled

- the statement said.

Following the NSDC meeting, the head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Vasyl Malyuk, said that the SBU systematically counteracts threats to state security, in particular those that harm the country's defense capabilities.

"Among other things, we are actively working on the facts of abuse in the MSEC system, which have an extremely negative impact on mobilization processes. We already have results and will continue to counteract such shameful phenomena as rigorously as possible," emphasized Malyuk.

Digitalization of processes and real verification of declarations of the PCIE members: Zelensky on the results of the NSDC meeting22.10.24, 17:08 • 22232 views

Thus, among other things, the SBU exposed and terminated the activities of 8 organized criminal groups, which included representatives of the MSEC in different regions of Ukraine.

In particular, in Kharkiv region:

An organized criminal group of 13 members of the regional MSEC was neutralized. During the searches, more than $650 thousand was seized from them.

Officials sold fake medical certificates to evaders to be deregistered from the military for health reasons.

In Rivne region:

another 29 representatives of local MSECs and medical advisory commissions who helped conscripts evade mobilization were exposed.

For money, the defendants issued fictitious medical histories for their clients with the subsequent assignment of disability groups.

Thus, the officials received more than $350 thousand in "profit".

In Mykolaiv:

The head of the regional MSEC was exposed, who was found to have more than $450 thousand, a collection of gold items and three undeclared apartments in Odesa.

To conceal this wealth, the official "transferred" most of the property to her son, a medical student with Russian citizenship.

In Transcarpathia:

The head of the district military enlistment office and three of his accomplices were exposed for issuing disability certificates to evaders for various amounts of bribes to remove them from military registration.

The involvement of the head of the regional MSEC in the operation of the criminal scheme is being checked.

In addition, the SBU is checking the facts of illegal disability of certain officials: as of today, these checks cover almost 2,400 such persons.

I would like to emphasize that the SBU closely cooperates with the Ministry of Health, the National Police and the State Bureau of Investigation in countering illegal phenomena in the field of MSEC activities. We are working together to eradicate any manifestations of corruption in the system of medical and social expert commissions

- Malyuk added.

Prosecutor General Kostin resigns22.10.24, 17:08 • 34065 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

