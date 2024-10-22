SBU: 64 MSEC officials received suspicion, over 4 thousand disability certificates canceled
The SBU uncovered large-scale corruption schemes in medical and social expert commissions. 64 officials were suspected, over 4000 disability certificates were canceled, and 8 criminal groups were exposed.
Based on the SBU materials, 64 officials of the MSEC have already received suspicion, and more than 4 thousand disability certificates have been canceled. UNN reports this with reference to the SBU.
The Security Service, in cooperation with other law enforcement agencies, systematically exposes large-scale corruption schemes in the ranks of medical and social expert commissions. Thus, in 2024, based on the SBU materials, 64 officials of the MSEC were suspected of committing crimes, and another 9 people have already been convicted. In addition, at the initiative of the Ukrainian special service, 4106 disability certificates, which were issued on the basis of fictitious documents, were canceled
Following the NSDC meeting, the head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Vasyl Malyuk, said that the SBU systematically counteracts threats to state security, in particular those that harm the country's defense capabilities.
"Among other things, we are actively working on the facts of abuse in the MSEC system, which have an extremely negative impact on mobilization processes. We already have results and will continue to counteract such shameful phenomena as rigorously as possible," emphasized Malyuk.
Thus, among other things, the SBU exposed and terminated the activities of 8 organized criminal groups, which included representatives of the MSEC in different regions of Ukraine.
In particular, in Kharkiv region:
An organized criminal group of 13 members of the regional MSEC was neutralized. During the searches, more than $650 thousand was seized from them.
Officials sold fake medical certificates to evaders to be deregistered from the military for health reasons.
In Rivne region:
another 29 representatives of local MSECs and medical advisory commissions who helped conscripts evade mobilization were exposed.
For money, the defendants issued fictitious medical histories for their clients with the subsequent assignment of disability groups.
Thus, the officials received more than $350 thousand in "profit".
In Mykolaiv:
The head of the regional MSEC was exposed, who was found to have more than $450 thousand, a collection of gold items and three undeclared apartments in Odesa.
To conceal this wealth, the official "transferred" most of the property to her son, a medical student with Russian citizenship.
In Transcarpathia:
The head of the district military enlistment office and three of his accomplices were exposed for issuing disability certificates to evaders for various amounts of bribes to remove them from military registration.
The involvement of the head of the regional MSEC in the operation of the criminal scheme is being checked.
In addition, the SBU is checking the facts of illegal disability of certain officials: as of today, these checks cover almost 2,400 such persons.
I would like to emphasize that the SBU closely cooperates with the Ministry of Health, the National Police and the State Bureau of Investigation in countering illegal phenomena in the field of MSEC activities. We are working together to eradicate any manifestations of corruption in the system of medical and social expert commissions
